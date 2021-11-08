11/08/2021 at 07:29 CET

.

The Council of Ministers will approve this Monday the Royal Decree-Law that will adapt the municipal capital gains tax to the ruling of the Constitutional Court and that will allow taxpayers to choose between two calculation methods the one that benefits them the most, sources from the Treasury have confirmed to ..

With the new tax it will be “guaranteed that no one who makes a sale at a loss will have to pay it”, they assure from the ministry.

The tax on the increase in the value of urban land, a local tax known as municipal capital gain, levies the revaluation of real estate based on a methodology that the TC has considered unconstitutional.

In his judgment of October 26, the TC annulled several aspects of the tribute -which is paid when someone sells, donates or inherits a home-, by virtue of which it always had to be paid, regardless of whether there had been a real increase in value and the fee could be excessive.

With the modifications to be approved, the fee can be calculated using the cadastral value at the time of the transfer, with new coefficients that the ministry will set and that will reflect the real estate reality, or through another option that will consist of valuing the difference between the purchase value and the sale value, as announced by El País and confirmed by the Treasury.

“It is about launching a solution that allows the tax to be constitutional and that the municipalities can continue to collect it. That was the commitment that was acquired and what is going to be done,” they emphasize from the ministry.

The Minister of Finance, María Jesús Montero, already advanced last week that she would bring to the Council of Ministers “a legal text to correct elements that had been declared unconstitutional”, with the aim of give “peace of mind and security” to taxpayers and guarantee the financing of local entities, which are the ones that receive the resources of this tax.

Equity Law that will prevent new health copayments

On the other hand, the Executive will also give Green light to the draft Law on Equity, Universality and Cohesion in access to public healthcare, which establishes measures to prevent new health co-payments to citizens.

As the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, advanced this Saturday, the distribution of 220 million euros to the autonomous communities will also be taken to the Council of Ministers for “specific matters, not for whatever you want” – he clarified – of which 25 % will be for improving the efficiency of pharmaceutical spending.

Darias also referred to Health Care Action Plan to regain the assistance capacity and, above all, primary care, and stressed that the funds that the Ministry will transfer to the autonomous communities are “finalists”, that is, they will have to dedicate themselves “to that and not to something else.”

He also announced the approval of the Mental Action Plan, the first to be promoted in Spain and which will be endowed with 100 million euros.