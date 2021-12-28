12/28/2021 at 18:35 CET

EP

The Minister of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda, Raquel Sánchez, has reaffirmed this Tuesday in the “commitment” that the Mediterranean Corridor between Almería and the French border is “a reality no later than 2026”.

Sánchez has defended that in this legislature more than 3,670 million euros have been tendered, of which 40% – up to 1,440 million euros – correspond to the Line of High speed Murcia-Almeria.

“It is a commitment that is defended with data, which reflects that works have been contracted for more than 900 million euros and started actions in more than half of the route after years of inactivity and abandonment “, has transferred.

Sánchez, who presented this Tuesday in Viator (Almería) the project for the remodeling of the link between the A-7 and the A-92, has indicated that, at present, “Only 44 kilometers of the total 200 kilometers remain to be contracted“which has the Murcia-Almería AVE and has indicated the milestone that the Lorca-Pulpí section represents with the informative study.

To questions from journalists, he has “joined” the demand for the platform promoted by the Almeria employers’ association ‘# ObjetiveAVEAlmería’, which has demanded from the Government “greater speed” in the execution of the works in order to meet the deadline for 2026 .

“Ambitious investment package”

“I want to tell you that the deadline is fixed, to whom I am committed as a minister; that at the latest in the year 2026 the connection of Almería with the French border is a reality. We join that claim, of course; That is also the commitment of this ministry and the Government, “he stressed.

Sánchez has also referred to the conclusion of the first phase of train integration in the city of Almería, “with which railway safety has been improved by eliminating a level crossing”, and how the trains in this legislature “have returned to circulate through the Almería station, eliminating the transfer between Huércal and Viator”.

He added that, since August 2019, the Government is “working” on the basic project of the second phase, which will “resolve” the section of the AVE between El Puche and Avenida del Mediterráneo in the capital, and has alluded to the “latest technical agreements adopted” within the Almería Alta Velocity society “to continue making progress in its drafting”.

“It is an ambitious investment package that will make it possible to shape the metamorphosis of the city and promote the transformation of mobility in the province, connecting it with France and Europe between 2025 and 2026,” he concluded.

Finally, the minister has taken advantage of her speech to highlight two actions that have ended this year and that Mitma has financed under the 1.5 percent Cultural Program, exceeding 4.5 million euros of investment, with the objective to preserve the heritage in the city of Almería: the Historic Station of Almería and the English Cable.