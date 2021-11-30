11/30/2021

On at 22:35 CET

EP

The Council of Ministers held this Tuesday has given a ‘green light’ to the operation by which ACS sells most of its industrial division, Cobra, to the French group Vinci for about 4.9 billion euros.

As reported to Europa Press in sources close to the operation, the Government has authorized this transaction, since the European Commission also gave its approval last October, concluding that the operation posed no risk for the European Economic Area.

This ‘mega-operation’ has already been going on for more than a year, after in October 2020 the group chaired by Florentino Pérez announced that it was in talks with the French company to sell its industrial assets for 5.2 billion euros.

Finally, in April of this year both companies signed the final sale agreement, in which a coA minimum payment of 4,930 million euros and a maximum of 4,980 million euros, made up of a fixed payment of 4,200 million euros and an additional minimum of 730 million euros or up to 780 million euros.

The agreed consideration also contemplates a maximum variable payment of 600 million euros in cash for the industrial division (up to the initial state of construction) between March 31, 2021 and up to the next 7 years, extendable for an additional 18 months.

In addition, ACS and Vinci agreed to create a joint venture to which they will contribute, at market price and once they are finished, connected to the grid and ready to produce, all the renewable assets that the industrial division develops, for at least eight and a half.

Vinci will have a 51% of political and economic rights and ACS the remaining 49% of this company, “an essential element” in the creation of value of the transaction for the ACS Group.