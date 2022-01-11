Updated on Tuesday, 11 January 2022 – 13:43

The fair will be held from January 19 to 23

The Minister of Tourism of the Dominican Republic, David Collado Morales; the Secretary General of the UNWTO, Zurab Pololikashvili and the Secretary of State for Tourism, Fernando Valds during the presentation of FiturEmilio NaranjoEFE

Next week starts in Madrid the 42nd edition of Fitur, the most important international tourism fair in Europe, with the hopes that 2022 will be the year of the recovery of the sector.

Is the second date in pandemicSince last year it was postponed to May, it will take place between January 19 and 23, and almost 7,000 companies and representatives from 107 countries will participate. The sector closes a cyclothmic year in which a certain recovery has already begun, especially from the summer months, but which has been interrupted by microns.

“During the pandemic we have all learned that forecasting is risky, but what we see is that at the time when there are no restrictions on travel, tourism and activity grow“, Javier Snchez Prieto, president of Iberia, pointed out during the presentation of the fair this Tuesday in Madrid.

The Secretary of State for Tourism, Fernando Valds, It has also had an impact on the fact that “air capacities and reserves anticipate 2022 that have to consolidate the path of recovery”, although “with all possible precautions and taking into account that we are still in a pandemic.”

Face-to-face appointment

Valds recalled that Fitur has been held in person throughout the pandemic, which “is an exercise of responsibility and commitment to tourism, an essential sector in the economy of Spain.” “The celebration has a special meaning, since it is committed to the leadership of the Spanish tourism sector at an international level and speaks of Spain as a safe destination, “he said.

Sanchez Prieto has given as an example of that recovery that is predicted for this year that of the Dominican Republic, a partner country this year, where “Iberia’s activity is greater now than in 2019.”

Reports and data show that “the air traffic relationship has not been related to the pandemic situation, but to the possibility of being able to travel”, has pointed out the president of Iberia during the press conference to present the fair.

The fair aims to generate trust and encourage the importance of business tourism, which is the one that is taking the longest to activate. The organizers emphasize that the participation figures are at levels very close to those prior to the pandemic.

Precisely A few months ago the General Assembly of the World Tourism Organization was held in Madrid (OMT), with a broad international presence and which also highlighted the need to combine mobility and the reactivation of the sector with health measures.

Also at the Fitur presentation on Tuesday were the President of Ifema, Jos Vicente de los Mozos, the Secretary General of the UNWTO, Zurab Pololikashvili, the Minister of Culture, Tourism and Sports of Madrid, Marta Rivera de la Cruz, and the Minister Health of the community, Enrique Ruiz Escudero.

