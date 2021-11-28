11/28/2021 at 08:03 CET

The Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge (Miteco) has denied the Berkeley company authorization to build a uranium concentrate manufacturing plant that the company planned to locate in the Salamanca municipality of Retortillo. In this way, the project for this uranium mine is put to an end, which from the first moment raised a veritable wave of popular rejection throughout the province.

The ministry’s resolution comes after the Nuclear Safety Council (CSN) reported unfavorably on July 13 on the request submitted by Berkeley on September 7, 2016 to build the one that It claimed to be the largest open pit uranium mine in Europe.

In its opinion, the body explains that its assessment responds to the poor reliability and high uncertainties of safety analysis of the radioactive installation in geotechnical and hydrological aspects.

With this CSN report, which is binding, and after analyzing the company’s allegations, the ministry has decided to deny the authorization to build the nuclear facility.

The Miteco order will be published in the Official State Gazette.

The Stop Uranio platform, one of the most active civic groups against the project of a concentrated uranium mine in Retortillo (Salamanca), has celebrated the decision of the Government of Spain not to authorize the multinational Berkeley to exploit: “Expected, although it is late & rdquor; and it leaves scars.

“It was expected. The Ministry (for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge) could not do otherwise after the unfavorable report of the Nuclear Safety Council issued last July. It was six months ago. It has taken a long time & rdquor ;, the spokesperson for Stop Uranio, José Ramón Barrueco, explained this Friday to ..

The reason for this delay, in the opinion of the spokesperson, has been the need for the Ministry of “Leave tied and well tied & rdquor; a resolution to any possible judicial claim by Berkeley, “leave no loose ends & rdquor ;.

“We are happy even though we took it for granted & rdquor ;, added the spokesperson for Stop Uranio, a civic platform legally registered in 2013 and domiciled in Boada (Salamanca), near Retortillo,“ but we already existed in mid-2007 when they started talking of the possibility of a mine and some mayors were in favor & rdquor ;, he specified.

Despite this contrary decision, the project of the mine has left “affections in the land and also in the coexistence & rdquor; among the people of the towns in the area: “The discomfort of those who think that because of us they have been left without a job & rdquor ;.

On a physical and geographical level, the failed project some two thousand hundred-year-old holm oaks have been taken away that were cut down years ago to grade the land, prepare a pond that was built and enable a detour to access the area from a road owned by the Salamanca Provincial Council.

José Ramón Barrueco has stated: “Now we await the official notification from the Ministry and the details of the arguments & rdquor ;.