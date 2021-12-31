12/31/2021

On at 08:26 CET

Angel Alonso Gimenez

The interview with Gabriel Rufián (Barcelona, ​​1982) It took place last Tuesday, just after the plenary session that finally approved the budgets. In the hemicycle he told the president, Pedro Sánchez, that they would be accounts for two years, that is, the last of the legislature. “And there is not much more to say,” he added. The negotiation with the PSOE on the audiovisual law meant a couple of sleepless nights. Had to resort to his friendship with Adriana Lastra to unblock it. He affirms that everything with the Government costs a lot.

What is your assessment of ERC’s relations with the Government during this year?Unnecessarily difficult. We have the most progressive government arithmetic possible, and seemingly simple things cost terribly. The example is the audiovisual law. That the Government does not understand that productions in official languages ​​and linguistic diversity must be protected has been an enormous frustration. Week by week it costs us a lot and it shouldn’t cost us so much.In which ERC laws are you going to be very demanding?In the first semester there are two major flags that we must negotiate and lead, the labor reform, which has already been announced, and the gag law. This Government cannot leave Moncloa without touching on the most damaging aspects of these two laws. However, the labor reform looks regular and with the gag law, it has not been attempted.

Has the arrival of Félix Bolaños to the Ministry of the Presidency and Relations with the Courts supposed an improvement? With all love and respect, Carmen Calvo was never on the negotiating team. Bolaños, yes, and that has made some things easier. But we have found a Bolaños with gallons in some cases and without gallons in others. The relationship, however, remains relatively fluid. And here we are not because we are friends, but because we have to push forward an alternative.In the debate last Tuesday, you said that these new budgets were going to be for two years, and added: “It is not necessary to say much more & rdquor ;. Did you mean that ERC is going to increase the price of its support? Are you giving an ultimatum?We don’t like to threaten anyone, even if it doesn’t seem like it. We do not like to go warning, but from time to time we have to do it because otherwise these people believe that the vote of Esquerra, Bildu, Más País or Compromís is guaranteed. We are not part of the coalition, like United We Can. We don’t have to swallow depending on which toads. We want to vindicate our role. This Government cannot always be based on fear of the alternative and many times they do. We know it because we have suffered it. In Catalonia there have been people in jail and people in exile. They cannot always be appealing to the bug because there is a moment when fear is lost.

Does that fear work as glue for the block on the left?Many times we are not united by esteem, but rather by dread of the alternative. Ten minutes are enough in this Congress to listen to according to whom and to realize that the alternative is terrible. But we (Esquerra) cannot continue assuming a responsibility that is not our responsibility, although we have been more responsible than the Government on many occasions.Can ERC afford to stay out of the labor reform agreement?For me it is a pride, I say it with humility and clarity, to be part of and lead a peripheral left bloc. Galician left-wing sovereignty, Basque left-wing independence and we are going to make a common front on this. If those who have other personal and political aspirations, very legitimate, have parties like the BNG, EH Bildu or Esquerra in front of them, they are going to find a problem. The question, therefore, is not what we will do, but what they will do. Or them. This reform sells more smoke than reality, they have started the house with the roof and there is only smoke from a very large chimney.