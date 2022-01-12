01/12/2022 at 1:45 PM CET

Daniel G. Tailre

The delegate of the Government in Catalonia, Teresa Cunillera, has appeared this Wednesday to present the report “Complying”, on the degree of fulfillment of the commitments of the Executive with the Catalans in the second half of 2001. But, apart from these data, The act has served to offer a first assessment from the Government on the accusations of former commissioner José Manuel Villarejo that the CNI had some responsibility in the Islamist attacks of 2017 in Catalonia.

Cunillera has criticized the Generalitat for “give fuel” to the insinuations of Villarejo. The Catalan president, Pere Aragonès, issued a statement on Tuesday night in which he demanded that the Government undertake the “pertinent investigations” to refine the “possible possibilities”. The text added: “The ‘president’ Aragonès has demanded that the truth be known, by the victims, by the Catalans and by all those who are on the side of peace and democracy.”

The Government delegate in Catalonia has shown “surprised” by this decision. “This man tries to entangle, to seek prominence. He tries to sow shadows of suspicion without ever providing any evidence. He is declaring as a defendant, he has the right not to tell the truth. I do not understand that he is given credibility,” he said.

Cunillera has referred to a statement from the Unit for Attention and Assessment of Those Affected by Terrorism to ask for “respect” for the victims. “That was terrible, it was investigated, there was a trial. Villarejo’s insinuations do not have material support, more than the desire to mess it up. Villarejo is bothered by the fact that we Spaniards live in coexistence. Let’s not play his game. Catalan society does not gain anything, it does not need tension. It is a typical declaration of that man “, added the delegate.

Endorsement of the role of the Mossos

The representative of the Government in Catalonia also wanted to defend the role of the Mossos d’Esquadra in the investigation of the attacks, which she described as “the best possible”, and which, she recalled, served to define the responsibilities of the terrorists.