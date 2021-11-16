Final line of the preliminary draft

David Lucas, Secretary General of the Urban Agenda and Housing, has also acknowledged that last year’s negotiations have been “very intense” and “with difficulties”

There are two days until the end of the public consultation period for the draft of the future Housing Law and the text continues to generate doubts and debate. The Government is aware of the misgivings of a part of the sector that rejects the limitation of rents that the regulation raises and is suspicious of other matters that directly affect landlords, especially large landlords. Hence, the Secretary General of Urban Agenda and Housing, David lucas, wanted to make it clear this Tuesday that “the new Housing Law does not intend to usurp the right to property “.

The new law “does not intend to usurp property rights”, only to establish a public-private conjunction as an element of reference and “backbone” of the regulations, as well as a “shield” of public housing parks, which is “essential “, and the commitment of public administrations to” help the most vulnerable and young people in accessing decent housing, “he said during his intervention in a debate organized by the Alternativas Foundation to analyze the content of the future standard.

Lucas has acknowledged that trading for a year “It has been a very intense debate” and “sometimes with difficulties, due to the many opinions expressed in the media “, However, he also wanted to highlight its importance as a tool to face the housing problem of many people in Spain, especially those in an economic situation of greater vulnerability.

“The law is not going to solve all the problems, but it will lay the foundations for housing policies to be approached differently,” he assured. The text pretend “provide solutions for collaboration between administrations, establish real mechanisms for collaboration between institutions to promote the public housing stock “and protect said public stock, which in Spain has been diminished for decades and is currently well below the European average.

Less uncertainty

In the debate, moderated by Diego Lpez Garrido, Executive Vice President of the Alternative Foundation, has also participated scar Arce, General Director of Economics and Statistics of the Bank of Spain, who has stressed that the future law is committed to increasing the rental offer. “Now, the final result will depend on how it is implemented. The position of the Bank of Spain is that if we want to increase the efficiency and size of the rental market, we must increase the offer. We know everything that is to impose limits on prices. , according to historical experience, which is bread for today and hunger for tomorrow “, has summed up.

In this line it has also been expressed Ignacio de la Torre, chief economist at Arcano Partners, for whom the problems faced by the housing market in Spain, and especially its prices, must be attacked at the same time and from different spheres. “We must make supply policies that ensure that the different components of the price of a house do not become more expensive,” he assured.

That means, in his opinion, providing stability and legal security for developers and investors to bet on creating an offer in Spain. “You cannot change tax policies from one day to the next. You have to provide stability and everything that involves intervening in rent prices does not work, there is a lot of scientific literature that proves it. What works is to increase the supply, not to try as villains to institutional owners against retailers, “he has exposed.

As for the land, it demands that the Public Administrations speed up the transformation to avoid it becoming more expensive and that this increase is transferred to the final price that the citizen pays. He also considers it necessary to promote active employment policies to alleviate the labor problem faced by the construction sector, which could increase in the coming years and in the field of financing, he has once again emphasized the importance of initiatives such as the British help to buy to facilitate the access of the youngest or the lowest incomes to the purchase and sale of housing.

For its part, Carme Trilla, President of the Metropolitan Housing Observatory, has stressed the importance of financial institutions granting credits not only for purchases, but also for rent, and has pointed out that the draft law will not be useful or effective if it is not carried out with the consensus of all parties. “Reaching agreements will be good, even if it is by making assignments from all the parties involved, because if not there will be no successes,” he said.

