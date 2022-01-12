DANIEL VIAA

Madrid

Updated on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 – 01:32

Montero announced that the measure will be ready in January, but the unions denounce that it will not be published in the BOE before “the end of February.”

The Minister of Finance and Public Function, María Jess Montero.Public Function Officials will be able to telework up to three days a week from January

The decree regulating teleworking of civil servants will not be approved until next February, and Your full application will not be ready until next August. This means that, despite the sixth wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the Government will slow down the terms of the measure, since the Minister of Finance and Public Function, Mara Jess Montero, pointed out that her intention was to have it ready in January.

The Administration hopes to publish the text of the decree in the Official State Gazette at the end of February 2022, explains the Central Trade Union Independent and Officials (CSIF). And the implementation will not be until August, add sources from this same union, who denounce that it is necessary to shorten the indicated deadlines.

There is a transitional regime until August, confirms Antonio Gonzlez, spokesman for UGT Servicios Pblicos for the General Administration of the State, while adding that in Some areas of the General State Administration (AGE) can begin to apply the measure before the summer.

Before the sixth wave, it has been operating with a resolution that It only allows teleworking 20% ​​of the day, one day a week. And this contrasts with the situation of private companies, where there is more possibility of developing teleworking to avoid contagion. It is urgent to develop this standard, they return to CSIF. The Ministry of Public Function, for its part, limits itself to pointing out that the measure is being worked on and that it will be approved as soon as possible, although it prefers not to publicly offer the dates that it did advance to the unions in the meeting that both parties held. in the last days of last year.

At that meeting, the union representatives also raised other complaints with the Public Service, such as the fact that the Government had delayed to December 31, 2023 the term to provide the officials with the necessary telematic devices.

In the general criteria that were agreed with the then Minister of Public Function, Miquel Iceta, it was established that the Administration provide for teleworking a computer equipment with data card and applications, office automation and cybersecurity tools necessary for its activity. The unions consider that officials should have access to these tools and equipment immediately, because otherwise they will have to use their own equipment.

Conditions and options

The same document established that, in those areas of the AGE that allow it, public officials and workers may telework 60% of their working hours. The general modality of telework, in weekly computation, consist of two days in face-to-face mode and three days in telework mode. The telework day will be the one that corresponds according to the work calendar, instructions of the day and hours, and it will be possible to have mechanisms of control of the day, signing and management monitoring, it is noted in the text.

However, for certain cases, telework could even reach 90% of the day. A teleworking modality may be articulated with a provision of face-to-face services of at least 10% per month, expressly aimed at addressing special organizational circumstances, such as favoring the presence of the State Administration in the territory, in areas in demographic decline, or attend the provision of services in geographic areas of difficult coverage, adds the text.

This is intended, on the one hand, to facilitate residence in the Spain cow limiting the number of trips required to the job, but also preventing public employees from rejecting certain jobs. An example, presented by the UGT, is that of some stalls in Ibiza, where the high prices of the rents cause that the civil servants reject those positions and they leave them deserted.

