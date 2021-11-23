Updated Tuesday, 23 November 2021 – 16:31

It must authorize foreign investments in listed strategic companies in which it is intended to exceed 10% of the capital and in unlisted companies when it exceeds 500 million

The Government has extended until December 31, 2022 the shield that shields strategic companies, the popularly known as the ‘antiopas’ shield, through a royal decree approved by the Council of Ministers that includes the extension of other measures to respond to the pandemic.

“The extension of the validity of this measure aims to protect security, health and public order, as well as guarantee the legal security of economic operators“, says the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation in a statement.

With this measure, the Government must authorize foreign investments in listed strategic companies in which it is intended to exceed 10% of the capital, as well as in unlisted companies in which the investment exceeds 500 million euros.

This extension comes after a takeover bid by the KKR fund to Telecom Italia sparked rumors about a similar move by Telephone and in a context in which the recovery of the Ibex 35 after the pandemic is lower than that of the rest of the European stock markets.

By virtue of the aforementioned ‘shield’, the Government has given its prior authorization to operations such as the purchase of Euskaltel by MsMvil or the IFM takeover bid from Naturgy, whose authorization was conditional.

Other aid to companies

Likewise, the recapitalization funds of companies managed by the Sociedad Estatal de Participaciones Industriales will remain in force until June 30, 2022. (SEPI) and Cofides.

In parallel to the approval of the extension, the State Society of Industrial Participations (SEPI) has approved and the Council of Ministers has authorized this Tuesday three bailouts to the Grupo Airtificial, Grupo SERHS and Reinosa Forgings & Castings for 95 million euros as a whole.

The Executive has also extended until July 31, 2022 the guarantee line of the Official Credit Institute (ICO) for freelancers and companies which have guaranteed, until November 18, 1.13 million operations and deployed guarantees for 101,945 million euros, which has enabled the mobilization of investments of 133,975 million euros in financing for companies.

According to the Government, it is one of the most used aid lines in the European Union, as it has also mobilized almost 2 billion euros investment in the Alternative Fixed Income Market (MARF).

