11/13/2021 at 09:03 CET

David Page

The Government has launched a shock plan to cushion the impact on the electricity bill of increases in the electricity and gas markets. A battery of measures, approved in two batches -in June and September-, which includes sharp reductions in the taxes applied to the electricity bill and in the fixed part of the rates.

The Ministry for Ecological Transition and that of The Treasury have acted in a coordinated manner to temporarily apply a VAT reduction on the electricity bill from 21% to 10% applied since June, suspend the 7% tax on electricity generation until the end of the year and reduce the minimum allowed by Brussels the special tax on electricity, from 5.1% to 0.5%. In addition, the Government has applied a drastic reduction of 96% of the regulated charges included in the bill (which are used to finance the premiums for renewables, the extra costs of the extra-peninsular territories and the payment of the debt of the electricity system) until the 31 from December.

The electricity bill has continued to rise, but without the measures the increase in the cost of the bill paid by families and companies would have been exorbitant. To cushion this rise, the Government has significantly reduced the income of the electricity system (only the tax cut meant a loss of about 2,000 million euros). And to balance the accounts of the system and cover the broken billionaire caused by these measures, the Government adopted patches to inject money in an extraordinary way.

On the one hand, it increased by 900 million euros (to a total of 2,000 million) the amount from the auctions of CO2 emission rights that can be used to finance costs of the electrical system. On the other, the Government designed a system that forced nuclear, hydroelectric and some renewables to return the extraordinary income that they were supposedly obtaining by selling their electricity at the exorbitant prices of the wholesale market (an increase that is due to the rise in gas and rights CO2 emissions, which are costs that these technologies do not support).

However, the Government ended up qualifying those cuts to electrics and approved a new rule to allow companies that demonstrate that they were selling their electricity with forward contracts and with stable prices, they would not have to return anything. The big electric companies have to show Electric Network -the operator of the electricity system- that their contracts do not apply the skyrocketing prices of the market. And companies take it for granted that they will be almost completely saved from the cuts with which the government wanted to finance its measures to contain the light.

With the electricity companies getting rid of the cuts, the Government faces a millionaire mismatch in the electricity system bills this year. A hole that in the whole exercise will end up around the 500 million euros, according to calculations handled by companies in the electricity sector and to which ‘El Periódico de España’ has had access. A return to the deficit of the sector because the electricity system will not be able to cover all the costs it bears with the income it will finally receive after the tax cuts and charges applied, unless the Executive adopts other compensatory measures before the end of the year.

The estimate made by the Government when it approved the cuts was that the electricity companies would have to return some 2,600 million euros in six months (three months in 2021 and another three in 2022), concentrating especially on Endesa’s accounts and Iberdrola, and to a lesser extent in Naturgy. The companies emphasize that those calculations by the Ministry for the Ecological Transition soon fell short and the permanent rise in the price of electricity would trigger the cuts to 5.5 billion that would be injected into the system.

With this, the electricity system would have registered a large surplus for the year as a whole, according to industry sources. The large power companies assume that they will show that the vast majority of their production is sold at fixed prices and much lower than those of the wholesale market, so the amount of this return on income will be much lower. Red Eléctrica will send the first reduction in income next week and in the sector it is anticipated that it will be very small. Endesa openly assumes that the impact will be zero and the full sale of its production will be confirmed with term contracts and stable price.

The electricity sector considers that this deficit is manageable and that it can be covered with relative ease by means of extra injections. “The deficit is perfectly absorbable by the electricity system. It is not so terrible. It has nothing to do with returning to the enormous tariff deficits of the past,” they point out from one of the large electricity companies, who do not rule out that the Government adopt other measures before the end of the year to reduce costs or improve system revenue.

The negative lags of the years 2019 and 2020 were covered with the surpluses accumulated in previous years. But that kind of electricity piggy bank has been exhausted to cover the holes of the last two years and to compensate the electricity companies after the Supreme Court overthrew the old financing system of the electricity social bond (the discounts in the tariff that are apply to vulnerable households). Of the 1,687.5 million surplus accumulated between 2014 and 2018, 1,683 have already been spent, according to data from the National Markets and Competition Commission (CNMC).