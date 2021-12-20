12/20/2021 at 09:03 CET

David Page

The Government launched a shock plan this summer to try to cushion the impact on household electricity bills of the spiral of exorbitant rises in the markets of the electricity and gas. The plan included temporary measures (notably, drastic reductions in taxes and the fixed part of the invoice) and also other measures that are intended to be durable to have permanent effects to achieve greater price stability and reduce their incidence on the invoice they pay. end consumers.

Among the latter, the Government included the celebration of contract auctions of electricity purchase in term with stable prices and with a duration of more than one year. Auctions to which the large electricity companies (Iberdrola, Endesa, Naturgy and EDP) were obliged to go forcibly to auction part of their electricity produced by nuclear, hydroelectric and wind power plants to sell it to independent traders (those not integrated into the large energy groups) and to large industrial consumers.

It is also contemplated to dedicate part of the auctioned electricity to supply the more than 10 million customers of the regulated tariff, the so-called Voluntary Price for the Small Consumer (PVPC), with the aim of reducing its exposure to the volatility of the wholesale electricity market, which is the one that continues to mark historical highs with levels above 300 euros per megawatt hour (MWh).

Royal Decree 17/2021, through which the shock plan to contain the price of electricity was articulated, included an express mandate for the Government to hold the first of these auctions before December 31, 2021. A mandate that will not be fulfilled, as confirmed by sources from the electricity sector involved in the organization and the execution of the auction itself. From the sector it is pointed out that the Government could seize an apostille included in the royal decree to justify the non-holding of the auction within the established period. And it is that the rule indicates that the bid will be held “in accordance with market circumstances”, and the Ministry could argue that the right circumstances do not exist.

The Ministry of Ecological Transition prefers not to comment on the breach of the mandate that the affected power companies take for granted. And it is that the electricity companies forced to auction have no evidence that any procedure has been activated to hold the bid before the end of the year.

The Ministry commanded by Vice President Teresa Ribera is in charge of launching the auction. Two weeks after the end of the year, the resolution of the Secretary of State for Energy necessary to specify all the conditions and specifications of the auction has not been published. Other bodies involved in organizing the auction, such as the National Markets and Competition Commission (CNMC) and the electricity market operator OMIE, they do not confirm having activated the necessary mechanisms to be able to develop the bid.

For the large electricity companies it will not be an option to participate, it will be an obligation to attend these auctions. The amount of energy to be auctioned in the first of these auctions is already predetermined: 15,830 gigawatt hours (GWh), the equivalent of 25% of the annual electricity production of the year with the lowest production of the affected facilities. And the distribution of energy that each of the electricity companies must contribute according to their generation quota has even been set: Iberdrola, more than 7,300 GWh; Endesa, 6,700 GWh; Naturgy, 1,400 GWh; and EDP, 360 GWh.

Since the Government approved its shock plan of measures to hold back the rises of light last september, The large electricity companies have been insisting on the impossibility of holding the mandatory auction urgently. The companies argue that they could not provide power for immediate auction because they had already sold all of this year’s power output. And, according to the companies, their electricity production for 2022 is also already sold in a very majority way, underlining that they have closed contracts in most cases for more than 80% of next year’s generation.

“The conditions of the Government to hold these auctions would force us to remove electricity from customers to whom we have sold it to have to give it to others & rdquor ;, argue from one of the large electricity companies. Large companies, in general, sell all or almost all of their electricity production to their own trading companies, to subsidiaries of the same group. The intention of the Government is to increase the liquidity of the forward markets, forcing part of that production to be transferred to independent marketers outside the large energy groups or directly to large industry so that it can contain energy costs in full spiral of increases.

The large power companies assume that the Government will be vigilant in the coming months and that it will activate the mechanism of forced auctions in 2022 if it detects that companies are not offering energy at reasonable prices – with levels prior to the energy crisis – to large customers or they are not renewing supply agreements in stable conditions.

The Government eased its electricity reform in just a few weeks and the large electricity companies have already managed to circumvent the millionaire cuts initially designed by the Government to avoid the extraordinary income derived from the strong rise in gas. The Government finally exonerated from returning those revenues to the electricity companies that demonstrated that they were not charging the prices of the wholesale market in their fixed-price contracts. The companies also take it for granted that they will be able to circumvent the other cut planned by the Executive, and that is being processed in Congress, so that they return extraordinary income that they would be receiving from the rise in CO2 emission rights.