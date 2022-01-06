01/06/2022

On at 07:30 CET

Marisol Hernandez

For the second time in just a few months, a statement from the Minister of Consumption, Alberto Garzón, on the meat intake They have roused the livestock sector and industry and have led the Government to disavow it to stop the controversy. The discomfort in the The socialist bloc of the Coalition Executive is large -Spain is an agri-food power- and this issue is considered to be “ammunition for the opposition”, at one point, moreover, “growth of Vox in the rural world “, in part due to the sense of incomprehension of some citizens towards their customs and their way of life.

As published this Thursday by El Periódico de España, last July Garzón already recommended that the consumption of fillets be reduced for a health issue and to help preserve the planet. Now, the debate has resurfaced with more force because in an interview in The Guardian, published on December 26, he was asked about how he was going to convince the ranchers and change the mentality of the Spanish to achieve it. The minister’s response was that you have to differentiate between industrial and extensive livestock. “This is an ecologically sustainable ranching that has a lot of weight in certain regions of Spain such as Asturias, part of Castilla y León, even Andalusia or Extremadura,” he insisted, “but this is sustainable, which It is not sustainable at any time it is what they call those of the macrofarms“.

From the socialist part of the Executive they assure that the minister “does not measure his words” and he does not understand the repercussion of what he says. “You can’t throw yourself in the pool like that”, they assure. For this reason, this Wednesday they have not had any regard to detach themselves from him. Two ministers of the PSOE, -first that of Education, Pilar Alegría, and later the very spokesperson for the Executive and Minister of Territorial Policy, Isabel Rodríguez-, the two who had public interventions have defended that their position is strictly “personal.”

“Not all towns are green meadows”

The question is not whether humanity should eat less meat, which is a totally open, relevant and global debate, but how to combine that aspiration with reality. And in that sense the damage of these last statements is considered greater. Because you can see in them a lack of knowledge of the possibilities of promoting an industry in a town and creating jobs. “Not everyone has large meadows for livestock to graze. In some towns there is nothing, they are a wasteland, “government sources say. And precisely, they add, these intensive farms make” there is no unemployment.

“It is necessary to understand the economic reality”, something they think Garzón hasn’t done. “Not everything is an ideal, green and ecological world”. It is precisely this ignorance, they emphasize, that causes people in the rural world to “get angry”, because it is preached against them “from a vantage point, from the cities” with “certain environmentalist positions.” Vox, which has made the defense of traditions such as hunting or bulls one of its flags, ends up benefiting from this malaise, from this distance between the countryside and the city.

This is something that the Minister of Agriculture, Luis Planas, at the PSOE congress. His message was not intended for Garzón but for his own party. In fact, just as in the last hours socialist barons like Javier Lambán (Aragón) or Emiliano García-Page have risen up against the Minister of Consumption, they have also questioned other decisions of the third vice president and Minister of Ecological Transition, Teresa Ribera.

Agriculture defends macro-farms

Now the controversy is more far-reaching due to the point that Garzón has made of what he calls ‘macrofarms’. When in summer he advised reducing the intake of steaks, the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, corrected him with a few words about his own gastronomic tastes: “Wherever they put a steak on the spot, that’s unbeatable.” Planas also said that his cabinet mate’s proposal was “absolutely out of place” due to the penalty it entailed for ranchers.

Executive sources indicate that “not all intensive farming is bad” and “you cannot say that the conditions are not met” both regarding good treatment of animals and food safety. The controversy has been of such scope in the sector that the Ministry of Agriculture has published a statement in which it defends that Spain “is a country that produces quality food, of recognized prestige in international markets” and recalls that “models coexist intensive and extensive livestock farming, which follow the strict standards of production and animal welfare of the European Union “and that “they generate employment and economy in the Spanish towns”.