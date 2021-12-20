ALEJANDRA OLCESE

Updated on Monday, 20 December 2021 – 16:47

CSIF, the main public sector union, believes it is “insufficient” because this body has lost 3,500 employees in recent years.

Several people queue at a SEPE office

The Ministry of Finance and Public Function has agreed to hire 926 workers to reinforce the staff of the State Public Employment Service (SEPE, the old Inem), as decided at a meeting held this Monday.

The measure, although it seeks to alleviate staff shortages that this organism has, has been qualified as “insufficient” for CSIF, the most representative union in the public sector.

“After months of claims by our union for the lack of means and problems in the management of benefits in this body, the Government has agreed with us and authorized the extraordinary job offer that we have been demanding, although this is only 926 places, “the union said in a statement.

This extraordinary hiring assumes that there will be a new worker for each customer service office that the SEPE has, but the rest of the units that support these branches will not be strengthened. “The serious situation facing the SEPE will not be resolved. It must be taken into account that since December 2009 the workforce has been reduced by 3,674 people, according to data from the body itself. In addition, the 1,500 interns hired as reinforcement as a result of the covid, “lamented CSIF.

Added to this decrease in staff is the fact that in 2020 there were 430 retirements and vegetative leaves, hence the public employees’ union demands that they be hired at least 3,500 new people.

Because of this personal fault, CSIF denounces, there is ten SEPE offices without any cash and closed; 37 with a single cash; 91 with two troops; 115 with three troops and 61 with four troops. In other words, 44% of the 711 face-to-face offices hardly work with 1, 2, 3 or four people.

Added to the problems of lack of personnel is the fact that the technology used by this organism is outdated and outdated, which leads to computer problems such as cyber attack suffered by the organization in March or the incident that took place this month in Madrid and Barcelona, ​​for which more than 50,000 people will not receive their unemployment benefit, due to a technical modification in the computer application used to manage the ERTE.

“All this is a consequence, as we have been denouncing throughout the pandemic, of the very serious shortage of troops to manage benefits and obsolescence of computer applications with which we are developing our work “, claims CSIF.

Labor workers have threatened to go on strike

The poor working conditions of these public employees have led the representatives of eight unions with a presence in the Ministry of Labor to threaten go on strike in february if no improvements occur.

For now, they are the 2,800 employees of the Labor Inspection Those who are more in favor of the strike – since although five months ago the Ministry agreed with the unions to increase the workforce, there has still been no progress – but those of the SEPE are also dissatisfied.

The Government has recently authorized in the Council of Ministers an increase in spending to allocate 59 million euros to renew the service of IT infrastructures and services of the organism, but this amount does not suppose an improvement of the previous contract that was in force.

According to sources from the Ministry of Labor to this medium, “it is the budget for the contracting through open procedure of support services and evolution of infrastructures and systems for the development and evolution of computer applications for the analysis and management of SEPE services before the end of current contracts in order to maintain continuity in the performance of the work “, and the contract is for one amount” very similar “to the previous one.

According to the criteria of

The Trust Project Learn more