12/15/2021 at 3:57 PM CET

Carlos Alós

The Minister of Finance and Public Function, María Jesús Montero, has assured this morning in the control session of the Government in Congress that obviously there will be more money in the new autonomous financing system whose debate the Government has just opened with the presentation of a proposal for the reform of the adjusted population criterion, which will be one of the fundamentals of the new model.

“Yes, it is obvious that the system will have to nourish itself from older means to properly manage public services “, said Montero in Congress

In a response to Compromís deputy, Joan Baldoví, Montero has also assured that despite the study published by the Foundation for Applied Economics Studies (Fedea) the document presented by the Government does not allow a ranking of autonomies that will win or lose with the new financing even if there is someone to do it, in reference to Fedea.

Montero has said that the Treasury awaits the contributions of the autonomies, until the end of January, to know exactly the weight that all the variables that condition the system will have, such as spending on education, health, social policy, dispersion or insularity, has aforementioned.

Montero assures that the Treasury proposal contemplates many of the elements that the Valencian Community has historically claimed since the first study by the experts in which the need to increase the population groups on which health spending is studied was already raised and that in the Government’s proposal they go from seven to 20, although it has insisted that the population Adjusted is one of the model variables, but it is not the final result.

According to the minister, the important thing is to agree on the variables that put upward pressure on spending needs but that until the model is completed there is no You can know what autonomy can benefit or not for what you have requested rigor.

