Updated on Monday, December 20, 2021 – 15:05

Although obligations amounting to around 14,012 million euros have been recognized, payments to date stand at 8,955 million, 37% of the total

The government has achieved so far this year that they reach the real economy and the productive fabric 8,955 million euros, 37% of the 24,200 million it planned to deploy in 2021, to which were added 2,436 million from the React-EU fund, bringing the funds from Brussels to 26,600 million.

Despite the fact that the execution that could be called real only amounts to that amount, according to provisional data to which this medium has had access, the obligations committed to date they are from 14,012 million, the committed expense charged to the money Next Generation It is 17,228 million euros (71.2%), and authorized expense is located in 19,013 million euros, according to sources from the Ministry of Finance.

The Ministry of Finance is “running” in these last weeks of the year to authorize all the expenditure associated with European funds, although it did not take time to spend it, since only then could it be deployed next year. If not authorized, all those funds will not be able to be used in 2022.

The volume of payments is much lower than the authorized and committed expenditure for this reason, and also due to the fact that a large part of that expenditure authorized by the Executive autonomous communities have to deploy it (in total so far they have been transferred 11,247 million euros) and for being the ones with competition.

In some cases, these administrations have a excess liquidity Y It is not convenient for them to resort to these funds, that are still in a drawer,hence, despite being authorized and committed, the expense does not become payments.

According to estimates of the Bank of Spain, the year 2021 close with a volume of payments of about € 11 billion.

“Until October, of the 26,600 million euros in credits to be financed with the European funds of the NGEU program included in the State Budget for 2021, only had been recognized expenses amounting to € 9.2 billion, including both those related to the Recovery and Resilience Mechanism and those related to REACT-EU. The bulk of this amount corresponds to transfers to other Public Administrations, which are the ones that will have to finally execute the expense “, they collect in their quarterly report, presented last week.

In the fourth quarter of the year, the Treasury has boosted the execution of European funds, going from having a 48.4% of authorized funds in the third trimester at a 78.6% at this time.

Impact of funds on GDP

Although the payments are much lower than the authorized and committed expenditure, for the Treasury the important thing is the authorized expenditure, since it is what It sends a message to the real economy that this money is working.

For 2022, the Government will have to execute another 27 billion that are budgeted in next year’s accounts and keep injecting in the economy what remains to be executed of the year 2021.

In addition, as this medium has already told, the Ministry of Economy works in a addendum to present to modify the Recovery Plan and be able to resort to the loans worth 70,000 million that the European Commission has made available to Spain.

The Government came to foresee that in 2021 a full execution of European funds could result in up to 2 additional growth points to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for this year. Given that real spending stands at 37% of the total, the impact of European funds this year on GDP will be much more residual.

According to the Bank of Spain o the Independent Authority for Fiscal Responsibility (Airef) will get closer to six tenths additional growth.

