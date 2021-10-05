DANIEL VIAA

CCOO has not even come forward for the negotiation, while CSIF and UGT totally reject the measure: “We don’t like it at all”

The Minister of Finance and Public Function, Mara Jess Montero. Budgets Finance prepares the ground to raise Companies to 15% and announces this Tuesday to officials a salary improvement of around 2% Interview Miguel Borra (CSIF): “We demand a rise salary for civil servants of 3.6% in 2022 ”

The proposal to improve the salary of civil servants by 2% that the Government has presented this Tuesday, as this newspaper had advanced, has achieved a total rejection by the unions.

So much so that CCOO has not even appeared for the negotiation and has been very harsh with the Executive, which it accuses him of carrying out “a bargaining sham“.” Public personnel do not deserve this contempt to the collective bargaining that supposes the refusal to negotiate the salary recovery and the elimination of the replacement rate that allows to recover the public employment “, they maintain from this union.

CSIF and UGT, for their part, have come forward, but they also reject this 2% increase. “We don’t like anything. It does not compensate for inflation and it is not up to the task and dedication of public employees in this pandemic, “they point out from the Central Sindical Independiente y de Civil Servants (CSIF).”We will reject any figure that deepens loss of purchasing power“, they agree in UGT.

The increase, therefore, will be applied without the agreement with the unions, something that also occurred in the past in the increase of 0.9% decreed for the present 2021. The representatives of the public workers wanted a multi-year agreement rise, similar to the one signed with the former Minister of Finance and Public Function, Cristbal Montoro.

The increase proposed by the Government coincides with the one that was initially introduced in the Congress budget in view of the salary increase for the deputies. However, the Board of Congress approved its Budget for 2022 on September 21, unanimously eliminating the item of 294,000 euros that it had planned to increase the salary of deputies by 2%, reports Europa Press.

Likewise, the Executive has raised an ordinary vacancy replenishment rate of 105%, which will reach 115% in priority sectors and 120% in the State Security Forces and Bodies (FCSE) and in the Local Administration.

