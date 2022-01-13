01/13/2022 at 08:14 CET

Angel Alonso Gimenez

The first meeting that the Secretary of State for Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence and More Country had to sketch the design of the future Algorithm Evaluation Agency ended frankly well. For a tentative meeting, it brought welcome conclusions to both parties. In the formation led by Íñigo Errejón, the Government’s commitment to make the new public body a reality “as soon as possible” became clear. In the Executive they verified that the contributions of one of their parliamentary allies can be very useful.

Several pieces of the design are clear, which is not small for an initial job interview. In May 2021 a regulation of Parliament and of the Council of the EU drew the territory within which the organism will be born and will live, which will be a state agency (the other option that was on the table was that of the formulas of an independent agency). Its functions will be subject to a classification of the risks provided by the algorithms, which will range from high to medium, and from this to low, within the administrative scope. In addition, will have sanctioning capacity. And it will be transparent both in the designation of its maximum responsible and in the operating rules and their execution.

All this to put a stop to dangers of discrimination that involves the use of algorithms. More Country has told it. The measurement of the state of humor or of the social desires can lead to prioritize citizens with a certain racial, ideological, age, gender, territorial aspect …

Last Friday, @MasPais_Es registered an amendment to the General State Budgets to request a State Algorithm Audit Agency. I will try to explain in this thread (long) the meaning of the proposal: 👇🧵 pic.twitter.com/0rQAo8AVna – Héctor Tejero – ✌️💚🌾 #HopePrevails (@htejero_) November 8, 2021

Therefore, as sources from the State Secretariat for Artificial Intelligence, dependent on the Ministry of Economic Affairs, emphasize to EL PERIÓDICO DE ESPAÑA, a newspaper that belongs to this same group, Prensa Ibérica, the sketch begins to take shape. The phase of the work is embryonic, but at least there is a drawing. The Government, in addition, is already thinking where to install the new entity, in how much money it will need apart from the five million consigned in the Budgets, in the number of workers, in the competences, in the structure and in the legal figure. All of this must be outlined sharply before converting the schematic in a decree or in a bill, the option right now that the process is heading towards.

What the Government wants is to avoid a deadline that leads to precipitation, so the creation of the body will not become a reality in 2022. Everything indicates that it will be erected next year, if possible before Pedro Sánchez takes office. Rotating Presidency of the European Union, semi-annually. It is the second half of 2023. “It would be a desirable deadline”, state government sources, although they prefer, nevertheless, to avoid specifics and goals.

The configuration and development of the entity needs the umbrella of a law, which is what the Ministry of Economic Affairs will write when the organic physiognomy, and especially its framework of competence, are delimited. Although both the passage of the regulation through Congress and the launch of the agency can be seen in the distance, it is important that certain concepts are so clear.

Five million in the Budgets

Héctor Tejero is a deputy of Más Madrid in the Autonomous Assembly and one of the positions of Más País in Íñigo Errejón’s most trusted circle. He was one of the architects of the organization raising the problem of mental health, currently a top-level social, health and political issue. He was also behind the commitment to the reactivation of night trains, a mission that has been stuck for now. The promotion of the algorithm agency integrates its agenda of priorities. Más País managed to include in this year’s budgets an item of five million for the design and start-up of the organization.

We propose a State Algorithm Agency to regulate their application to work, find out if they discriminate or know how social networks affect mental health: pic.twitter.com/0BLpoZdmFv – Íñigo Errejón (@ierrejon) November 3, 2021

In statements to this medium, he explains that during the meeting this past Tuesday they presented a document on the architecture of the agency to the Secretary of State. Behind its lines is a committee of experts that Más País consults often to help the idea get to port; that curdles, go.

“Our model is similar to that of drug evaluation agencies. Now it is a question of studying the legal formula, either a state agency or an independent authority. The most important thing, whatever it is, is that it has transparency, and of course, independence“, he explains before emphasizing that the debate, currently, consists of deciding the legal figure and in assign powers. Among these, Más País has proposed the evaluation of the risk levels of the algorithms, the issuance of audits, the imposition of sanctions, advice to SMEs and the receipt of complaints from the associative fabric or individuals.

In the Secretary of State for Digitization, their sources try not to demarcate themselves from prudence. Draw a timeline of work (with an eye on, preferably, 2023), define legal and human resources, organize logistics and infrastructure and designing a communication circuit with specialized civil associations are some of the tasks in which it has been involved or will be involved shortly. To these must be added an eminently comparative work, which has to do with what European countries are doing or planning to do. Spain, sources point out, wants to be a pioneer here.

The European mirror or the rules of the game

As has been written before, in May 2021 the EU published a regulation to face the challenge of managing artificial intelligence without the rights of citizens, as well as European values, being undermined. The objective is legislative harmonization between Member states.

Artificial intelligence coexists with citizens; it is present in our lives almost constantly and the risks are evident. There is beginning to be an abundant bibliography that shows that the algorithms on which many companies, essentially technological ones, are based, although not only, can incur discrimination. Measuring social tastes, then monetizing them, carries dangers. The Union, since 2019, has been working on the way in which tame the day-to-day repercussions of artificial intelligence.

Thus, in a compendium of conclusions, three years ago, he asked for a clear definition of which uses of AI are to be considered “risky.” A year later, he urged to guarantee respect for fundamental rights, advocated harmonized norms and showed in favor of prohibiting actions that undermine essential European values.

The EU opened a period of consultations and received more than 1,200 contributions, the majority of companies and individuals. The absence of a solid legal basis on which to regulate AI and the need to delineate risks were the two most frequent complaints. This “freedback” allowed the Union to promote among the Member States the application of a legislative instrument based on this risk classification.

Thus, high risk will be actions that, in general terms, can “manipulate people using subliminal techniques that transcend their conscience or that take advantage of the vulnerabilities of specific groups “in order to” substantially alter their behavior, “and ultimately, cause” physical or psychological damage. “For example, real-time biometric identification of people physical activities in public spaces (except in the case of searching for the culprit or suspect of a crime); practices related to infrastructures such as the supply of water, gas, heating or electricity; certain processes for the selection of workers; or the management of migratory traffic .

The EU and the United States are working to establish common rules on artificial intelligence before the end of the month in the framework of the joint initiative called the Council of Technology and Commerce pic.twitter.com/21SrHfQuwK – Lucia Velasco (@jones_lucia) September 20, 2021

These are areas that must have a set of rules, regarding the use and application of algorithms, that if companies or public authorities infringe, will entail sanctions.

But all this has to take shape and form in statutes, and later, in a decree or a bill. That is what More Country wants to lead the Government to. The impressions, after the first meeting, are flattering.