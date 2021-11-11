11/11/2021 at 4:56 PM CET

The Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, Reyes Maroto, has assured that the Government is working on different projects to develop semiconductors in Spain and Europe, in order to respond to the supply problem of these components that is affecting the whole of the automobile industry.

Within the framework of the VIII Sernauto Meeting ‘Automotive suppliers: transforming mobility’ held at Ifema Madrid, Maroto highlighted that the automotive sector is currently facing problems, “to which we must respond”, such as the increase in raw materials, the rise in electricity and the shortage of semiconductors.

“We have incorporated an investment line in the PERTE of the electric and connected vehicle to accommodate those investments that allow us the development of semiconductors and chips in Spain “, he confirmed.

Thus, he reiterated that the Program to Support Strategic Projects for Recovery and Economic Transformation (PERTE) of the Electric and Connected Vehicle (VEC), which is part of the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan approved by Brussels, is a “tractor and necessary” project that is progressing in its processing so that it “becomes a reality” at the end of the year after its meeting this Wednesday with the vice president from the European Executive responsible for Competition, Margrethe Vestager.

The minister wanted to congratulate the newly appointed new president of Sernauto, Francisco J. Riberas, CEO of Gestamp, and thanked the former president, Maria Helena Antolin, all his work in the six years of work in the association.

The Minister of Industry put in value the data of the suppliers of the automotive sector, highlighting that more than 50% of the vehicles are components, as well as, the high investment in R + D + i, up to 1,075 million euros, that is, 3.6% of the supplier’s turnover is dedicated to innovation, and finally, the exporting nature of this segment of the sector stood out, 17,900 million euros, 60% of the turnover.

“These strengths that at the moment are guarantees to face the revolution that the sector is experiencing, transforming its entire value chain towards a sustainable, safe, connected and smart mobility“he insisted.

In this sense, he stressed the Government’s commitment to climate neutrality in 2050, with the improvement of the competitiveness of the sector, but “counting on the entire value chain to face the future with more guarantees “.

Investments in mobility

As a result of the approval of the General Budgets, the head of the Ministry of Industry has explained that the accounts incorporate an incentive plan for the installation of charging points, the acquisition of electric vehicles and innovation in electromobility endowed with 450 million euros.

Also to support the industrial value chain, the Government will have an endowment of 1,326 million euros in grants, at the same time that it will support the transformation of the sector towards electrification through the PERTE of the Electric and Connected Vehicle.

This PERTE foresees a total investment of more than 24,000 million euros in the period 2021-2023, with a public sector contribution of 4,295 million euros and a private investment of about 19,714 million euros.

In addition, the minister recalled that some of the PERTE programs are already underway, such as the Moves III, Singular Moves II or the Sustainable Automotive Technology Plan and that the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, has already announced at the Automobile de Barcelona the launch of a new Moves Large Fleet program, from which those companies wishing to renew fleets of more than 500 vehicles in the scope of more than one autonomous community. The budget for this plan will be 50 million in 2021, expandable in 2022 and 2023 and charged to European funds.