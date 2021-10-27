Economics wants to “update the tools to adequately measure progress, potential growth and resilience”, that is, to change the main measurement reference of the economy

The Government wants to update the tools to adequately measure progress, potential growth and economic resilience. Or in much simpler and more understandable words: ambitions to modify and expand the calculation of Gross Domestic Product (GDP). And he wants to do it at a time marked by the massive cuts that organizations such as the Bank of Spain, the Independent Authority for Fiscal Responsibility (AIReF) or the International Monetary Fund (IMF) are carrying out, precisely, the GDP rebound expected for this year and also for the next.

This situation, of course, has generated not a few suspicions since it is still significant that the modification arises at such a negative moment for the Executive, a point that the Government itself rejects, justifying that the change responds to a international movement. It is not something that was born from Economics, it is a long debate in time, which in the EU was raised for the first time already in 2008, and in which there is also the OECD or the World Bank, sources from the department led by the vice president influence first, Nadia Calvio.

To give more relevance to its objective and reinforce that international character, the Government presented the measure at the bombastic event Monitoring the recovery: beyond GDP, an event attended by such notable figures as the European Commissioner for Economics, Paolo Gentiloni; the Nobel Prize in Economics Joseph Stiglitz; or the Secretary General of the OECD, Mathias Cormann. In the event, concepts such as GDP + emerged, which would be something like a better metric of the real size of the economy, according to Gentiloni, or indicators and metrics prepared for the future, as noted by Calvio.

But these words seem insufficient. Of course for the opposition, but also among many of the economists who follow the day to day of the Spanish economy, who make forecasts and who, indeed, estimate what the evolution of GDP will be. And one of those voices, a very important one, points out the following: What is relevant is what Eurostat says, and what the European economic office says is that GDP, as it is known, continues to be the reference.

In the same vein, Javier Andrs, doctor in Economics, professor at the University of Valencia and a reference in the macroeconomic field of Spain expresses himself. In his opinion, GDP is an imperfect measure of well-being and therefore can be improved, but another would also be, and any change, he emphasizes, that is not accepted by all [o la mayora] of the passes is simply unacceptable for official purposes and therefore useless.

And what that official reference says is that the Spanish economy will not rebound at all as much as the Government estimates. This was said almost simultaneously and in Congress by the aforementioned Banco de Espaa and AIReF. The first advanced a significant reduction in its next forecasts, while the second put concrete figures: the rebound in 2021 will be 5.5%, very far from the 6.5% that Economa captures in the macroeconomic picture, and in 2022 it will remain at 6.3% while the official data reaches 7%. This means that all the forecasts that are included in the Budgets and that have been prepared from the GDP, which despite what the Government points out, is still effectively the reference used, are incorrect.

