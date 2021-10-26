VCTOR MARTNEZ

The vice president of Ecological Transition, Teresa Ribera, together with the ministers Isabel Rodrguez and Raquel Snchez in Moncloa.

The Government has approved in the Council of Ministers a package to soften the impact of the strong increase in the price of energy on households considered vulnerable. The package includes an increase in the coverage included to these families in the electrical and thermal social bond, raising the discount on the receipt to 70%, and the delivery of a check heating valued at 90 euros to ensure thermal comfort in colder months.

The first measure will be financed directly by the large marketers on which the obligation to supply vulnerable consumers falls. Discounts will now go from 25% to 60% in general and 40% to 70% for severe cases. The increase in protection will be temporary, until the end of March 2022, and will benefit 1.2 million consumers. As of that date, the Government trusts that energy prices will return to their pre-summer levels.

With respect to the check, the funds will be paid for by the Ministry of Ecological Transition and sent to the different autonomous communities, which will be in charge of proceeding with their payment. “Hopefully it will be available in December,” explained the vice president of Ecological Transition, Teresa Ribera, during the press conference after the Council of Ministers.

On the other hand, the Government takes advantage of the new Royal decree law -which comes barely a month after another was approved with measures to deal with the escalation of light- to modify the ‘hack’ applied to electricity companies and limit its impact. Ribera has justified the change in an attempt to give “more transparency” to the regulation, thus exempting from the adjustment those electricity companies that have fixed-price supply contracts signed with the industry that do not include the strong increase in megawatt hours in the wholesale market. “In this way it is possible to comply with the forecast of maintaining prices without modification in the coverage of industrialists, which we want to be extended for another year,” explained the vice president, highly criticized in the last month by large industrialists before the effect collateral that would suppose its cut to the electrical ones.

As a counterpart to the reduction of the adjustment, the Government approves to tighten the supervisory process of the electricity companies and force them to provide more information to the system operator to better understand what the electricity price formation process is like. This measure will mainly affect large electricity companies with vertically integrated businesses in the generation, distribution and commercialization of electricity.

In addition, Ribera has announced that his ministry is analyzing new measures to reduce immediate income from renewable and cogeneration facilities – “guaranteeing their reasonable profitability” – and protect independent traders by offering them more liquidity, as El Mundo advanced.

