Updated on Wednesday, 17 November 2021 – 01:32

The new Telecommunications Law creates “a public alert system” that will oblige operators to send “massive and immediate notices to the population” if an imminent disaster is foreseen.

A pandemic due to an unknown disease, covid-19; the biggest snowfall over Madrid in decades, with the name of Filomena; the longest eruption on La Palma since the seventeenth century, at the Cumbre Vieja volcano … The last few months have been abundant in catastrophes and, in view for example of the frequency of flooding on the Levante coast, they cannot be terminated.

The Government has approved this Tuesday in the Council of Ministers its new General Telecommunications Law, which brings new features in the management of emergencies, beyond the traditional calls for free access to the 112 telephone number. The Executive’s regulatory project lays the foundations to develop “a public alert system or inverse 112”. Thus, as the Executive has stated, telecommunications operators such as Telefnica Movistar, Orange or Vodafone will be forced to “transmit public alerts in cases of major catastrophes or imminent or ongoing emergencies”, so that the population receives messages to the public. respect on your mobile phones, whether or not you asked for them.

This new public alert system in the event of major catastrophes or imminent emergencies is called Public Warning System (PWS) and will make it possible to send “massive and immediate notices to the population” through mobile phone networks. The Executive in this case follows the recommendations of the European Code of Electronic Communications, which advises the nations of the continent to have a tool of this type as of June 2022.

This project of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation, led by Vice President Nadia Calvio, has been forged in collaboration with the Ministry of the Interior, of Fernando Grande-Marlaska, as part of the National Alert Network (RAN) of Civil Protection. The Recovery Plan that Pedro Sánchez has sent to Brussels, in fact, also contemplates the creation of a system of these characteristics, within the section on Connectivity and Digital Infrastructures.

In addition, with the new Telecommunications Law, the emergency services contacted through 112 will be able to geolocate the calls to “have a more precise location” of the affected person who calls them, as the Government has collected after the meeting of the Council of Ministers that has illuminated this General Telecommunications Law Project.

On the other hand, the universal telecommunications service is updated to ensure access to, for example, electronic mail, basic training tools and online education; to news, social networks and also to internet banking, but at the same time “Obsolete elements such as telephone booths or guides are eliminated“, which in the coming months will disappear from the landscape of Spain and from the homes of its citizens.

