11/14/2021 at 09:23 CET

Ana Ayuso

The Treasury points out to Justice and Justice points out to the Treasury as responsible for reversing an agreement that it was ready to sign and that affects 15,000 officials. For more than seven months, the unions UGT, CCOO, CSIF and STAJ (Union of Workers of the Administration of Justice) have been negotiating with the ministry of the branch a salary supplement for officials of the non-transferred area of ​​Justice with retroactive effects from January 1, 2021. The social agents closed the agreement on September 14, with a final text that was sealed with “a handshake and a commitment verbal “to establish an upcoming date for the official signature of the same, according to Victoria Carrero, Head of Justice of UGT Public Services. That commitment took an unexpected turn on November 4, the day on which the General State Budgets (PGE) passed the first parliamentary process. The union representatives were summoned urgently by the Ministry of Justice and there they received the news that the department that heads María Jesús Montero had decided to block the payment for the year 2021.

The amount of the budget line was originally € 31 million, which were to be distributed among 15,000 Justice officials in accordance with the amounts that the unions had agreed with the Ministry of Justice, and the latter in turn with the Treasury. The lawyers of the administration of Justice would receive a single payment before the end of 2021 of 2,340 euros; Management workers and laboratory technicians of the National Institute of Toxicology and Forensic Sciences (INTCF), 2,220 euros; the process managers and laboratory assistants, 1,980 euros, and legal aid, 1,800 euros. Despite the fact that the meetings with the unions ended only two months ago, the Ministry of Justice alleges that the context of recovery after the pandemic “requires that the negotiations that began with the previous Ministry team are adapted to the current situation“, so it keeps open the way of dialogue with the unions, as they have transferred to ‘El Periódico de España’.

This increase was included in a mandate of the General State Budget Law for the year 2021 and the Government assured that “it would make funds available for this commitment to be able to comply,” it indicates Luis Santamaria, PP spokesman in the Justice Commission, which is one of the deputies who is now meeting with the unions to try to unblock the situation. After the change of position of the Executive, Santamaría raises “doubts about legality” having “violated the constitutional right” to collective bargaining and a “mandate from Parliament.” “It affects the credibility of the Government,” he says, and qualifies as “ridiculous most frightening” the action of the Minister of Justice. Carrero adds that this “attack” has caused “the principles of collective bargaining of loyalty and good faith on both sides to blow up.” “It’s tremendous,” laments the UGT representative, while Luis Calero, responsible for CCOO in the Justice sector, considers this action of the Government “a hoax to the workers of the non-transferred area of ​​Justice and to the trade union organizations, to which we were always assured at the table that what we were negotiating and advancing every day had the approval of the Treasury “.

From UGT they point to a personal decision from the Minister of Finance: “It seems that upon passing the report [que evaluaba el acuerdo de Justicia con los sindicatos] to Minister María Jesús Montero, he poses problems and says that this cannot be the case, that a payment that we had with retroactive effect from January 2021 to November or December, which is when they were going to pay it, is eliminated because it cannot be “. The Treasury denies this point. Ministry sources assure ‘El Periódico de España’ that they are not “clear that it is true that the Treasury gave the go-ahead and then said no”, and insist that “this is a matter of Justice, they are the ones who are negotiating. “

Luis Santamaría senses that this decision “may have to do with one of the conditions that the European Union to release funds to Spain. “In any case, the change hurts Madrid officials who are in central bodies, such as the Supreme Court, the National Court, the State Attorney General’s Office and the special prosecutor’s offices, as well as the of others from the non-transferred areas of Justice of Extremadura, Murcia, Balearic Islands, Castilla y León, Castilla-La Mancha, Ceuta and Melilla.

New offer

The specific complement of the autonomous communities is much higher and has risen, while, for the state ones, nothing has risen since 2008. In this way, what was intended was that the amount that was going to increase was included in the complement specific to the end of 2021 and not to mix it in a “rare concept of productivity or temporary complement of position”, details the person in charge of Justice of UGT. The Treasury abolishes only the specific supplement with retroactive effect to 2021, but the Executive has assured the unions that there will be a deferral of payment in the monthly amounts agreed in three installments, to 2022, to 2023 and 2024. The breach of the pact, according to the head of the CCOO of Justice, will mark the future negotiations “because this ministry is not to be trusted“. Victoria Carrero assures that” I no longer trust “the” deferred payments. ” , he reflects.

During the November 4 meeting, the Ministry of Justice did not give “no kind of explanation” because of the breakdown of the agreement in September, but they were only told that there was a new offer that “lowered the expectations of what was previously agreed upon and that it came from an instruction from the Ministry of Finance,” says Luis Calero. However, the department of Montero informed them that, if the unions did not accept the counter offer they were presented with, “there would be no type of salary increase, keeping the non-transferred Justice Administration personnel in discriminatory conditions with respect to the Justice administrations. that they are transferred to the autonomous communities and charging amounts that range between 200 and 600 euros less per month “.

“Llop’s word is no longer valid”

The commitment to sign the supplement for the salary increase for Justice officials did not materialize with a “simple handshake”, but rather “it was a full-fledged agreement, with a definitive text,” evidence Luis Calero. “It will mark a before and after at a global level in the relationship with trade union organizations, not only in Justice,” predicts Luis Santamaría, adding that this episode will also affect the opposition’s relations with the department headed by the former president. of the Senate. “With the laws that refer to the public service of Justice, we have dialogued and understood each other well with the ministry,” but he points out that since Pilar Llop was sworn in to replace Juan Carlos Campo, who was the one who initiated the negotiation, “there is no communication channel“.” It seems extremely serious to us that public officials pay the amount of money in the government, “he concludes.

“We cannot take any negotiation offer into account, since then they breach it,” says Calero. He affirms that Llop made Campo’s heritage his own in the negotiations with the unions, for which he considers that he should “receive very resounding criticism” for the “lack of courage to defend her workers against other concerns that we do not know about “and calls her to” appear to explain why the agreement is breached. ” refused to do so; It only seemed to have the intention, because that was what we were told, to sign the agreement that was reached in September once it was consolidated. However, when there have been problems, they have not wanted to attend or give explanations to the union organizations and, therefore, to the workers, “he says. For this reason, the unions have called the November 15 a concentration of union delegates from the Administration of Justice, where a statement will be delivered to the Government and the November 20 a demonstration in Madrid which he hopes will be attended by the around 1,500 workers from the non-transferred area of ​​the Administration of Justice of the capital, as well as those officials who may travel from the provinces.

The unions denounce that Pilar Llop has not been the only one who has not shared a table with the unions; the Ministry of Finance did not do so either, although the trade union organizations requested it. Victoria Carrero twice asked the Secretary General for Innovation and Quality of the Public Justice Service someone from Personnel Costs to join, because those in charge of this area are usually present when a new item is requested in the Budgets. “He insisted that no, because after the meetings in which they were increasing the monthly amounts they spoke with the Treasury, and the Treasury gave them the go-ahead for the next meeting.”