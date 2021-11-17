CSAR URRUTIA

MADRID

Updated on Wednesday, 17 November 2021 – 17:29

The second vice president of the Government and Minister of Labor, Yolanda Daz, yesterday after the Council of Ministers. . / Javier LiznJavier LiznEFE

The notice from employers about their willingness to back down from an agreement that crosses their red lines has led the Government to rethink part of the labor reform proposal that it had transferred to social agents in recent weeks. The temporary nature of the contracts and the new job maintenance system have focused these changes on the negotiating table held this morning.

The references to a maximum of temporary employment in the workforce such as the 15% that was raised on October 14 – the last draft prepared exclusively by the Ministry of Labor – have disappeared after receiving strong criticism from employers and unions such as CCOO. Sources of the social dialogue explain that in the last text the proposal gives way to maintaining temporary contracts in a list of activities considered occasional and for a maximum period of three months. The use of these contracts will be limited according to the size of the company.

The change in the government’s approach to hiring models comes after the Vice President of Economic Affairs, Nadia Calvio, imposed a new “methodology” to approach negotiations with social agents. The writing of the proposals has become the result of the contributions of various ministries rather than those of Labor, exclusively.

Opening the focus more, it is intended that employers support a labor reform that Brussels demands and that, at the same time but in other terms, is a commitment of the PSOE United We Can coalition. The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, has stressed today from Turkey that the attitude with which the Government approaches the labor reform is one of “maximum dialogue” in order to achieve “the greatest consensus.” Vice President Yolanda Daz, for her part, takes it for granted that the government’s commitment goes as far as keeping businessmen in the social dialogue, regardless of whether they later support the agreement or not.

The government has also withdrawn its proposal for a RED mechanism for flexibility and stabilization of employment, which was a resounding failure when it was presented last week. The RED will allow companies to reduce the working day for a time or suspend the contracts of their workers, as in the case of temporary employment regulation files (ERTE), with benefits in contributions and benefits provided that certain circumstances arise. Entrepreneurs criticized the proposal for being interventionist and entailing more costs for companies. The unions, for their part, returned it because they considered that the Government indirectly introduced a system of individualized severance payments that would lower the cost of leaving the companies. They identified it with the Austrian backpack and called it the “prelude to dismissal.”

The Government has promised to present a new text at the next meeting, which will be on November 19.

