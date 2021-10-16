DANIEL VIAA

Updated Friday, October 15, 2021 – 20:45

The Executive has sent Brussels the Budgetary Plan for 2022, a document in which it commits itself to recovering the growth path lost already in 2023

The Government has transferred to Brussels that “expect the level of employment and GDP to recover in 2022“A commitment that contradicts and is not in line with what was promised less than a month ago by Nadia Calvio. During the presentation of the macro picture, the Vice President of Economic Affairs announced that the economy would recover activity and employment levels”before the end of the current year “. And that the first quarter of 2022, it will already be higher.

On the other hand, in the 2022 Budget Plan that Spain has sent this afternoon to Europe, that commitment is not kept. And what’s more, he does not pay attention to what specific moment in the next year he will return to previous levels. Economic sources point out that Calvio actually refers to “daily GDP” and affiliation, and that therefore there is no type of modification.

In any case, after Calvio made that promise, the macroeconomic data have deteriorated significantly or, rather, the growth data estimated by the INE for the second quarter of the year. Just two days after the vice president made that commitment, Statistics revised the data from 2.8% to only 1.1%, causing numerous reactions. Because of the importance of the reduction, because of the correction to Calvio and because that data prompted a complete revision of the macro picture.

This has been done by numerous organizations and analysis firms, which in recent weeks have carried out a massive downward revision. The Government, despite this, has maintained its table and has prepared the budgets based on it, which has raised many doubts. But what he has done is correct that commitment of Calvio.

Instead, the Executive maintains that in 2023 “the pre-pandemic growth path” will be recovered, something that those same testing agencies and firms that have reviewed your data do not share. Because for this, everything that was stopped moving forward during the crisis derived from the pandemic would have to grow in just one year.

Regarding the fiscal area, the Government maintains the measures and actions already expressed in the Budgets: the reduction of the maximum ceiling in pension plans to 1,500 euros; the minimum rate of 15% in Companies; or the reduction of the deficit from 11% to 5% that the Minister of Finance, Mara Jess Montero, emphasizes so much, although without including any specific measure.

What is anticipated, as it has done on numerous occasions, is to carry out an important tax reform with which “bring Spain’s taxation levels closer to the average of the countries“Europeans. That is, the increase of those” seven or eight “points to which Montero alludes in fiscal pressure. An important rise that is based on the proposals of the group of experts, which will arrive in February, and the minister has pointed out that could be launched even before the 2023 Budgets.

