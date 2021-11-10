Updated on Wednesday, 10 November 2021 – 17:53

Moncloa has already made public the so-called operational agreement that was already drawn up since October 29

The President of the Government, Pedro Snchez and the Minister of Finance, Mara Jess Montero, on the 4th MARISCALEFE

The Government has signed with the European Commission the so-called “operational agreement” to receive Next Generation European funds in which it aspires to receive 75% of the subsidies in this legislature.

According to the definitive and detailed calendar established in the agreement, Spain will be able to receive, if it complies with the reforms, more than 50,000 million until the end of 2023. The remaining 25%, about 18,000 million, will be left for payments between 2024 and the last quarter of 2026Therefore, it will be up to the next Government to manage the fulfillment of the commitment now to receive those final amounts. The agreement only contemplates the 70,000 million requested by the Government in subsidies, the other remaining amount in the form of loans has not yet been formally requested by the Executive of Pedro Sanchez.

In this agreement, the first signed by the European Commission with a member state, they are scheduled for 2022 about 20,700 million, below the 27,633 foreseen by the Ministry of Finance in the Budget bill currently being processed in the Cortes. The close to 20,000 million that, as a maximum, he will be able to receive in 2021 between advance and first disbursement are also far from the 27,000 million budgeted at the time. Finance sources point out that the important thing is to accelerate spending now to consolidate the recovery and that if it were necessary to cover the difference between what was budgeted and what was finally transferred from Brussels, it would be done with debt.

The signing of this agreement allows the Government to request 10,000 million corresponding to 2021, in addition to the 9,000 received in advance last August.

The main payment of the entire signed calendar is scheduled for the first half of 2022 and is 13,793 million. It is linked to, among other milestones, a labor reform that the European Commission considers satisfactory.

Although it has been published this Wednesday by the Ministry of Finance, the document is dated October 29, which is why it had already been secretly agreed by the Government as reported by this newspaper last day 3. The next day, the minister of the Treasury, Mara Jess Montero, already stamped his signature without making a single comment in the Budget debate that was being held in the Cortes, despite the protests on the eve of the leader of the PP, Pablo Casado, by opacity with this document. The Permanent Representation of Spain in the EU ensures that it did not receive the document already signed by the Treasury until the 8th and the European Commissioner, Paolo Gentiloni, last day 9, which is when I signed it.

The document organizes the Government’s dialogue with the European Commission and the supply of information to Brussels on the fulfillment of the hundreds of milestones set in order to receive all the money. “Quarterly exchanges are planned to take stock of the progress in the implementation of the Recovery Plan.”

According to the criteria of

The Trust Project Learn more