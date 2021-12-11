12/11/2021 at 11:42 CET

In the early hours of this Saturday a search device was launched to try to locate a neighbor of Elizondo, 61 years old, disappeared since yesterday Friday when he left his home on his way to work in a company of Lesaka, without reaching its destination.

Three patrols of the Provincial Police tried unsuccessfully to locate Elizondo’s neighbor throughout Friday for back roads, paths and tracks Since the main road was cut off, it is believed that the missing person would have opted for an alternative route, sources from the Government of Navarra have explained to Europa Press.

It is planned that the search device is reinforced and, weather permitting, will be supported by the Aquatic Rescue Group helicopter. The search will focus on all the journeys between Elizondo and the Lesaka company where the missing person works.

The disappearance occurs hours after the death of a 49-year-old woman as a result of the detachment of a farmhouse shed in Sunbilla, one of the Navarrese towns that are being seriously affected by the rainstorm.

Ebro flood

The basins of Nela, Trueba, Jerea, Omecillo (Burgos), Zadorra (and its tributary Ayuda), Bayas (Álava / Burgos); Ega and Arga and their tributary Arakil (Navarra) and the Ebro axis have reached extraordinary flood flows in the current episode of floods.

They are channels that are already descending, except for the Ega in Andosilla, which maintains the flood with a current volume of 281 m3 / s, close to the 305 maximum level reached in the extraordinary avenue of early February 2015, the largest that the Ebro axis has registered since 1997.

The episodes of flood from the end of November to the present in the upper Ebro basin are the result of persistent events and in some extraordinary cases of precipitation recorded in the basin from the 26th of last month until yesterday, above the 150 liters per square meter and that have exceeded 300 on the Cantabrian coast, has reported the Ebro Hydrographic Confederation.

The flood has already passed by Miranda (Burgos) with a maximum flow of 958.9 m3 / s, slightly below the 1,025 of the extraordinary avenue of January 31, 2015, the highest registered since 1997.

The Ebro in Logroño, which continues to rise, has reached 1406 m3 / s and the last extraordinary avenue reached 1,550 on February 1, 2015, the largest since 2004.

In Castejon, the Ebro already exceeds 2,244 m3 / s, although it is still below the 2,847 in February 2003, the maximum level reached by the river in this section since 1997.

In Saragossa Capital, with 1,143.2 m3 / s, still presents levels below the extraordinary avenue of February 3, 2015, when 2,448 m3 / s were reached.

Aragon is found in level 2 emergency phase to prevent possible conditions that may be caused by the extraordinary flood of the Ebro and for this reason the Minister of the Presidency and Institutional Relations, Mayte Pérez, chairs a new meeting of the Center for Operational Coordination (CECOP) to analyze the situation, while the mayor of Zaragoza, Jorge Azcón, has maintained another coordination of the Municipal Emergency Plan.