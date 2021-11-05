The Coalition Executive promised to increase spending on these items, but the reality is that the figure is reduced both in absolute and relative terms.

President Sánchez together with Vice President Calvio and Minister Montero..

DANIEL VIAA

Madrid

Friday, 5 November 2021

The expenditure of the Public Administrations as a whole in Health and Education will fall in 2022 for the second consecutive year, which is just what the Government of Pedro Sánchez promised not to do. In the coalition agreement between PSOE and United We Can, both forces promised to raise the disbursement in Health to 7% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and in Education, to 5%. But what the Budget Plan sent to Brussels shows is that next year, once the effects of the coronavirus crisis have been overcome or at least alleviated, the two items will move away from those thresholds.

After the abrupt fall in GDP and the extraordinary needs that the pandemic unleashed in 2020, this year there is already a notable reduction in effort relative to the economy as a whole. From 7.6% in Health it has gone to 7.2%, and in Education the reduction is from 4.6% to 4.5%. But in the next one, the restraint will be so intense that it will not only be noticed in relative terms but will also register uto each in absolute terms, something totally unusual. Thus, the disbursement in Health will be reduced by 429 million euros, always according to the data that the Ministry of Finance itself captured in the aforementioned document that last month it sent to Europe. And in Education the fall to almost 600 million.

From the department headed by Mara Jess Montero, they emphasize that, indeed, the toughest moments of the pandemic demanded strong support for Health, that also the extra efforts that were made in Education needed more funds. They add that if the comparison is made with respect to total spending, the figures do not decrease but increase, a point that is also true. But all this does not prevent the reality: that, for the second year in a row, spending in these two important areas is going to be reduced.

The Executive also points out that it must be taken into account that these are transferred powers, and that there are some whose policies are not to increase public spending. That is, Madrid is pointed out. And according to the Fourth Health Observatory Report published yesterday by Fedea, The region governed by Isabel Das Ayuso is the one with the lowest Health budget per inhabitant with a figure around 1,200 euros. But both Andalusia and Catalonia are at a very similar level, which seems to suggest that the number of inhabitants in each region has a direct impact on the resources allocated. On the other side, among the regions with a higher budget, are Asturias, the Basque Country and Navarra, which affects the same budget / population relationship.

On the other hand, that same document states that, after a long upward trajectory and as a direct consequence of the pandemic, life expectancy fell by 1.5 years in 2020. A similar situation is observed for OECD countries, with a each between 1 and 1.5 years, explains. And in his conclusions, and in direct relation to the resources allocated to this area, hethe need to strengthen the health system so that it can respond to possible health threats that may arise in the future. Both in terms of a workforce specialized in this type of event, and in terms of facilities and material endowments, which were sorely lacking in the first months of the pandemic, he stresses.

