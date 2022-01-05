01/05/2022 at 07:12 CET

Marisol Hernandez

The government will plunge in the coming days in the stormy negotiation of the labor reform, with the determination of save the text that it has agreed with unions and employers but also aware that it must make concessions to obtain the affirmative vote of ERC, PNV and EH Bildu. The Ministry of Labor, who is who lead the conversations, has initiated contacts with Investiture partners. In these first bars the requests of each group are being collected. Citizens have not yet been called, despite the fact that this party has been willing to consider their support.

The Executive has a term of up to February 7th to validate Royal Decree-Law 32/2021, of December 28, on urgent measures for labor reform and, despite the rejection shown by many of the formations that make up the majority of the investiture, it is capable of doing so. There is only one insurmountable line, according to knowledgeable sources: the reopening of the debate on the dismissal. Currently set at 20 days per year worked, this matter, they recall, is not even part of the coalition government agreement.

This does not mean that the Executive is open to great modifications. On the contrary, what he wants is to preserve as much as possible his pact with the social agents, but he does know that he will have to accept some of the requests of the groups. Yesterday in La Sexta, the Secretary of State for Employment and Social Economy, Joaquín Pérez Rey, he assured that “we will work hard, we will listen to our partners very carefully and negotiate whatever is necessary“to guarantee the endorsement of the labor reform.

In fact, Executive sources explain that, in line with what the Minister of Finance, María Jesús Montero, said on Monday, Subsequent processing is not ruled out as a bill, to incorporate some qualification through amendments. Although for now, as the political negotiation has not even started, the Government does not officially put it on the table. In this sense, the statements made yesterday by the Minister of the Presidency, Félix Bolaños, in RNE, should be interpreted, where he assured that “it does not have to be processed as a bill.”

The Minister of the Presidency, Félix Bolaños, intervenes in the Senate, in a session to control the Government. | .

The truth is that any group can request the processing as a bill, once it is validated, and, if there is a sufficient majority, compel the Executive to do so. But at this time, what Moncloa expresses is that this order has not been given to the PSOE and United We Can so that the groups that make up the Government are the ones to take this step.

It makes perfect sense because it is still too early to make this move and because, in addition, the Executive would send an incoherent message to the trade union centrals and employers, opening themselves up to changes. “We do not want this norm to undergo any modification because it is an agreement between employers and unions, which has balances, it is what makes this norm unique,” argued Bolaños.

Non-collision amendments

But one thing is these starting positions and another is how the talks end. The Government is open to amendments other than “turning around” the agreement reached in the social dialogue. And it even congratulates itself that the nuclear aspects of the reform are not being questioned. Technicians, knowledgeable sources assure, “they will look for possible solutions “,” technical solutions “to arrive at a synthesis between the requests of the parliamentary groups and the respect to the pact with employers and unions.

One of the issues that have already emerged is the prevalence of regional agreements over state ones. The PNV has shown its misgivings because it is not collected and ERC and EH Bildu also demand it. In the case of the Basque Country, the socialist Idoia Mendia, second vice-lehendakari and Minister of Labor and Employment in the Government of Iñigo Urkullu, defended this Tuesday the agreement signed in 2017 by the four Basque unions (ELA LAB, CC OO and UGT) already guarantees it, but Executive sources indicate that the PNV “ask to clarify” because “there are doubts about the interpretation, as it is now written in the Workers’ Statute.”

This is one of the topics that could be addressed. As published THE PERIODIC OF SPAIN In some of the drafts of the conversations with the social agents, article 84.4 of the Statute of Workerss to prevent negotiators of state agreements from having the power to restrict the matters that regional agreements can regulate. The bosses were opposed but the unions were not. And in any case it is a terrain that has already begun to be explored.

ERC, fundamental for governance, also calls for the return to Catalonia the competence to authorize in advance the files of regulation of job. Along with all these claims, the Government must fit the entry into the Citizens’ agreement, if it maintains its will to support the labor reform. And although during all these weeks constant appeals to the support of the PP by the ministers will be heard, their vote against is taken for granted. It is even thought that some external calls to the popular to get involved in the new labor framework can help to unite the majority of the investiture.

The non-firm of the PP

The Government is fully aware that the popular will not give their endorsement. This Tuesday, in conversations with this newspaper, the deputy secretary general of the PP, Elvira Rodríguez, He explained that the labor legislation has been changed little but his party does not agree with the corrections introduced because “they reduce flexibility to the system.” They do not believe that the preponderance of sectoral agreements over company agreements is something positive because the latter “are more adapted to reality.” And they think that the new labor framework does not solve the question of temporality either. His vote against, he assured, is immovable, because that the reform has the yes of the industralists “is not enough”.

This condemns the Executive to depend on its investiture majority with the only flexibility offered by the incorporation of Cs that, according to the Government, has seen the free gap left by the PP. But there is no feeling of nervousness. On the contrary, certain confidence that the reform will be validated, as when they pointed out that there would be an agreement with unions and employers and in certain areas it was not quite believed.