The European Copyright Directive, known as the MUD, has been approved today in Spain, by decree law.

Perhaps to prevent further discussion or further delay, the Spanish government has used the formula of decree law to approve the European Directive on Copyright in the Digital Single Market, popularly known as the MUD law.

Being a decree Law, some procedures are eliminated and it only requires the approval of Congress, where the coalition government has a majority.

The new one Copyright Law premieres many novelties, and can suppose the return of Google News to Spain, after 7 years. Obviously, it has also raised criticism from those who bet on a freer and less controlled Internet.

This new law changes the rules of the game when it comes to assign responsibility for copyright violations.

Until now, if a user of Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, an internet forum, etc., uploaded a video protected by copyright, legally it was the responsibility of the user.

The platforms were limited to deleting it when they detected it (a process that could take days), but they had no responsibility for hosting that video without their consent.

However, as our colleague Alberto R. Aguiar tells us in Business Insider, the MUD law has a controversial article 17 (formerly article 13) that dictates that Internet platforms are now responsible for what their users upload, if they don’t show that they do their best to erase it.

This article indicates that “the platforms will be responsible for the unauthorized acts of communication to the public of works protected by copyright unless they demonstrate that they have made the best efforts to obtain an authorization.”

If they do not have the authorization, they must show that they have made “the best efforts to ensure that these works are not available or have acted expeditiously” if a distributor of a film or series, or a record company, has opened a dispute.

In other words, Internet services now have a liability, which can lead to fines.

So to avoid these problems the platforms are going to cover their backs, and instead of tracking the content already published and deleting it afterwards, they will do it before the user uploads it.

The only way to do this, considering that millions of videos and music are uploaded per day on the most popular platforms and cannot be reviewed manually, is use an artificial intelligence, as they already offer services such as Smart Protection or Red Points.

So from now on, an AI may block videos or music you upload, before it is published, if you interpret that it contains content protected by copyright. Even if it’s not true …

Google News could come back

Another novelty of the MUD Law is that, although it requires news aggregators like Google News to pay for the news of professional publishers that link, they will no longer have to negotiate with a single entity like the AMI (Media Association), and pay a flat rate.

That was the reason why Google News left Spain, 7 years ago.

With the new law, platforms will be able to negotiate with publishers one by one, which is one of the conditions that Google accepted.

Now there is “the option and freedom for each publisher and rights holder to manage them, either individually, through direct negotiation with digital content aggregators, or through a collective management entity on a voluntary, not mandatory basis.”

This could open the doors upon the return of Google News to Spain, although at the moment Google has not said anything about it.