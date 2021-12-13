12/13/2021 at 20:02 CET

The Government wants to reverse part of the current reduction of the electricity bill launched in September at upload receipt charges as of January 1, 2022. The Ministry for Ecological Transition has just removed public consultation a proposed order that weakens the reduction in charges, from the current 96% to 30.9% for next year. Thus, in January, households will pay for charges around 1,650% more than in the last three and a half months, but in the year 2022 as a whole they will pay 32.8% less for this concept than in the whole of 2021.

With the price of electricity soaring, in September the Government decided to intervene in the receipt by reducing the fiscal part until the end of the year (with a VAT of 10% and a Special Tax on Electricity of 0.5%, as well as the suspension of the 7% tax on electricity generation), and with the practical elimination of charges (by reducing them by 96%). These are two of the four parts of the invoice along with the tolls, which pay for the transmission and distribution networks, and the wholesale price of electricity, that this wednesday will touch the all-time high recorded on October 7 (288.53 euros per megawatt-hour) when reaching the 287.78 euros.

In the absence of knowing what will happen to taxes and how the price of electricity will evolve, if there are no changes as of January 1, each kilowatt in rush hour consumed by households will be 7 cents more expensive and one and a half cents in flat hour, which could bring out the differences between time slots that had disappeared in recent months, albeit more moderately. In the case of off-peak hours, the increase will be almost imperceptible (0.3 cents).

The electricity bill charges are regulated prices destined to finance concepts such as renewable premiums wave electrical system debt that the Government establishes each year according to the estimate of income and costs of the system.

The Executive introduced in September an additional source of income: the mechanism for reducing the remuneration of the electricity market caused by the high price of natural gas, with which it estimated to collect more than 2,600 million euros in six months. But finally he modified this rule, leaving it practically without effect. In the economic memory of the proposed charges is not considered “no income & rdquor; for this concept “by application of the principle of accounting prudence & rdquor ;, since the settlements are provisional and are pending validation.

But it does incorporate the estimate of two other measures that are not yet underway and that the Government foresees that they will enter effective in the second half of 2022: the National Fund for the Sustainability of the Electricity System (extracts from the receipt part of the cost of the premiums for renewables) and the mechanism for reducing electricity revenues due to the rise in CO2 prices. Specifically, it is expected to collect by both in the last six months of the year 663 million euros and 484 million euros, respectively, to finance the charges for 2022.