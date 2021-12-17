Updated on Friday, December 17, 2021 – 16:07

Eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano in La Palma (Canary Islands). In the image, the lava flow reaches the beach of Los GuirresAntonio Heredia

The Government launches a new bond. After the housing voucher for young people, the cultural voucher, now it is the tourist voucher for The Palm. The Executive is already working with the intention that economic activity on the island can be reactivated as soon as possible, where tourism plays a crucial role. The Council of Ministers has approved a package of measures that contemplates the creation of a tourist voucher of 300 euros for consumption on the island during 2022. A measure that will have a total budget allocation of 2.5 million, which will include the concession of some 8,300 bonuses.

The Minister of the Presidency, Flix Bolaos, has announced a “campaign to promote national tourism to La Palma”. And that is where the award of this bonus is framed. The two previous ones that the Executive announced in the framework of the Budgets – housing and culture – are still pending their regulatory development.

The plan for the recovery of the tourism sector that the Government projects supposes a total amount of 4.6 million, in which the decision to subsidize the airlines in the flights that operate to La Palma, either from Spain or from abroad, will be used. 1.3 million-.

The Council of Ministers this Friday, meeting in an extraordinary way this Friday, has approved, in fact, a new aid package for those affected by the eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano, on La Palma, which began September 19th, to “continue strengthening and expanding” and hopes to mobilize before the end of the year until 230 million of euros.

Faced with the complaints of the palmeros, who defend that the aid is not arriving, Bolaos has defended that the Government “is approving measures in record time” and that “in no management of a catastrophe has it mobilized so much or so fast”. Government data are that they have already been allocated 138 million in aid and it is anticipated to allocate other 230 before the end of the year.

Now, precisely before the criticism of the residents, who say that what the Government announces from La Moncloa does not reach them, the Executive has made another decision to transfer that it works to expedite such aid as much as possible: from now on the palm trees will be able to have an advance of the fifty% of the few of the aids without waiting for each file to be fully resolved and they may postpone their obligations with the Treasury until spring 2022, among other measures. The Government Delegation will be in charge of granting these advances “so that they can have liquidity in a fast and agile term,” Bolaos said.

According to the criteria of

The Trust Project Learn more