11/10/2021 at 10:03 CET

Violet Peraita

The government outlines the way in which it will implement the payment on highways planned for 2024. Despite the fact that there are still many unknowns, everything indicates that, according to the newspaper El Confidencial, first a vignette will be chosen, a quota independent of the distance traveled to establish, once the technology to do so is developed, a system of charge per kilometer. A price of one cent per thousand meters in passenger cars is being considered, although nothing is confirmed yet.

This formula will be applied according to the first forecasts, starting in 2024 and is a requirement of the European Union (EU) in exchange for the injection of recovery funds after the health crisis of the covid-19.

The vignette, which is envisaged to be the interim solution Before implementing the charge for kilometers, it consists of a sticker that will be placed on the window of the vehicle and that will specify the payment of a fee for a specified duration (annual, monthly or weekly). Afterwards, it is intended to establish the distance charge.

A “fair and sustainable” formula

On this subject, the Minister of Transport, Rachel Sanchez JimenezHe pointed out that “progress is being made in studies that allow us, in a few months, to be able to propose a pricing system to ensure proper maintenance of the high-capacity road network.”

Sánchez Jiménez added that the pricing system will be “fair” for avoid grievances between territories and work is being done to foster consensus among the affected sectors. “In transport, we are aware that there is concern in this regard, but I insist that we will address a rigorous and sustainable proposal,” added the head of the ministry, who also highlighted that 24 of the 27 countries already have a system of bullets.

The Minister for Territorial Policy, Public Works and Mobility, Arcadi Spain, spoke a few months ago on this issue and noted that “the debate is not new but it has specific characteristics in Spain.”

Thus, he said that in the Valencian Community, “We have been paying toll on the AP-7 for forty years while in other communities not, so some communities cannot be treated the same as others. “Finally, Spain announced that, in a moment of crisis,” it is not the time to introduce tolls. “