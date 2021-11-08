CSAR URRUTIA

MADRID

Updated Monday, 8 November 2021 – 15:42

Social Security proposes to unions and employers that companies assume a contribution of 0.4% and workers a 0.2% to raise funds with which to fill the pension piggy bank in the next decade.

The Minister of Social Security, Jos Luis Escriv at an event on inclusion policies in Seville. . / Ral CaroRal CaroEFE

The Government has today transferred to the social agents changes in its plan to create a finalist quote for the next 10 years to fill the pension box. Sources of the social dialogue have pointed out that the main novelty in the Social Security proposal has been to distribute the costs of said finalist contribution between workers and companies. The new section will be 0.6% and 0.4 correspond to the company and 0.2% to the worker.

The proposal to create this finalist listing as a Intergenerational Equity Mechanism (IEM) That fills the void left by the repeal of the sustainability factor last summer fell like a bomb on the social dialogue last week. Entrepreneurs, who have been pointing out the weight that the prices imply on their activity for years, pointed it out as a red line in the negotiations. They also regretted that Social Security handed them a proposal of great significance in the barely folio and a half that occupies the draft of what will be an amendment to the Pension Reform Law, a text that the Government wants to close next Monday and start processing, at the latest, the following Tuesday, surely after approving it in the Council of Ministers.

The unions, on the other hand, valued it positively and asked not to dramatize. From Social Security replied that the character of his proposal is “contingent”, in the sense that it has a validity at the end of which it can disappear, and does not mean cutting pensions to ensure the viability of the system for future generations.

The previous approach consisted in adding another one to the rest of the contributions to ensure a new endowment of the pension fund in 10 years. That contribution would be 0.5% of gross salary, which led experts to warn that the objective does not match the plan. The new finalist price will raise 17,000 million euros in the 10 years in which it will be in force, from 2023 to 2032. This volume of funds is very small if one takes into account that will not be enough to pay the pension payment for this month of November, which exceeds 20,000 million euros. With the 0.6% increase that Social Security now raises, employers will assume most of the contribution, something that also happens in contributions for common contingencies, for example, with a distribution of 23.6% and 4.7% , respectively.

“The government’s proposal must be improved in terms of sufficiency, bringing in more income, of the distribution of the additional contribution between the company and workers and not predetermining future negotiations within the Social Dialogue,” the unions have pointed out. CCOO and UGT in a joint statement.

Negotiations should continue in the coming days with the November 15 deadline that is part of the commitment of the social dialogue to reach an agreement. If there is not, the Government has promised to carry out its proposal to incorporate it into the Pension Reform in its parliamentary process and try to get both the Congress and the Senate to accelerate their processes so that it is in force on January 1 . If not, the Government must resort to the General State Budgets to comply with obligations such as the revaluation of pensions in accordance with the CPI.

According to the criteria of

The Trust Project Learn more