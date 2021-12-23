The Government has approved this Tuesday the bill with the new Concursal law in which has refused to end the privilege of the public sector in the collection of debts, despite the fact that the European directive that it is transposing asked to guarantee the right to a “full exoneration of debts” for debtors.

This means that even debtors in good faith, who cannot meet their commitments, will only be forgiven until 1,000 euros of debt with the Treasury and 1,000 euros with Social Security, as specified by the Minister of Justice, Pilar Llop. The rest will have to be returned.

“We do not want anyone to stop undertaking because of a failed project that will drag you down forever“, the minister has pointed out, but has not specified that this will only apply when those debts are with the private sector.

The bill approved in the Council of Ministers this Tuesday also serves to transpose the European directive 2019/1023, known as the insolvency directive, and which curiously establishes in its article 20 that “the member states will ensure that insolvent entrepreneurs have access to at least one procedure that may lead to the full debt relief in accordance with this Directive “.

The minister explained that in the article 23 of the directive are determined what debts can be exonerated, and that article does not directly contemplate that debts with the public sector are included. Although it does not prohibit their inclusion, hence the states could have done so.

For his part, article 81 of the European standard states that “when there is a duly justified reason under national law, it might be appropriate limit the possibility of exoneration for certain categories of debt “, something to which the Spanish Government has resorted.

“In our case, we consider it (the privilege of public credit) duly justified by the pension system that we have in the country, with public pensions, instead of private pensions as other countries have “, he pointed out, alluding to the fact that the State cannot afford to forgive a single euro of debt in the face of the enormous spending commitments it has, such as example in the payment of pensions.

The minister, however, has specified that the law now has to be processed in Congress where the rest of the parties could introduce amendments that could change this project.

Critics of the sector

“The impossibility of exonerating public credit to the individual debtor is maintained, which implies that a tax cost is maintained that will hardly be able to satisfy. The limit of exoneration of 1,000 euros to the Tax Agency and 1,000 euros to Social Security seems to us little less than an insult to bankrupt debtors in good faith“, has lamented Pere Vilella, partner of FTI & Partners, in statements to El Mundo.

In his opinion, there are “inconsistencies“between the objectives that the Government has transferred and what has actually been approved. The Government has specified that its objectives were to reduce costs, advance a pre-bankruptcy early warning system and promote restructuring agreements.

“Emphasis is placed on early warnings but the non-obligation to present a contest is maintained Due to the moratorium. If what is intended with early warnings is to encourage the debtor to present the bankruptcy as soon as possible, it is totally incongruous to have maintained and extended the bankruptcy moratorium. What it seems is that the Law has been approved quickly and running to be able to receive European funds and that has been done in a very different way than what Brussels intends, “he says.

Guillermo Prada, an economist and partner in the firm PradaGayoso, claims that it is in the interest of the Public Treasury to grant a second chance to those who fail in their business initiative, since otherwise it will mean “expelling them to the underground economy and renouncing the taxes that their return to the activity could generate “.

“It is not just that the directive forces us to this, but that if we want to promote entrepreneurship we cannot convey to entrepreneurs that, if they fail once, they will no longer be able to get up because Hacienda will chase them to the grave“, he emphasizes.

Agree with him Javier Diaz-Galvez, partner of the restructuring firm Abencys, who considers that the norm will have Negative effects and will not meet the objectives of the directives.

“There are many experts in bankruptcy and economic matters who fear possible negative effects both for the sector and for companies in the case of being applied as it is configured at the moment, “he says.

Refers to that the figure of the bankruptcy administrator is excluded, which in his opinion “poses a great risk to the legal security of creditors, who will be left helpless during the process” and will lead to “more workload on those already overloaded. Commercial courts “.

The new procedure, which in the case of micro-enterprises will be carried out through a computer platform, in his opinion “will reduce the guarantees that the main objective of the tenders is achieved: to promote the recovery maximization, which would be very detrimental to the interests of ordinary creditors. “

Refers to a new digital platform Through which the bankruptcy situation of micro-SMEs, which account for 94% of the Spanish productive fabric, will be automatically resolved.

“We are concerned about the practical elimination of the bankruptcy administrator in 94% of the procedures, which are those of micro-SMEs. I do not know if the legislator has taken into account that with this definition of micro-SMEs this platform will serve 94% of the cases. The European Directive define a micro-SME like the one that has up to 10 workers and up to 350,000 euros of turnover, not 2 million like the Government. It was expected that they would transpose literally but they make an interpretation that does not make much sense, “he lamented for his part. Alex Munne, in front of the National Association of Specialized Entities in asset management.

If they applied that concept “would affect 30% and not the 94% who really do need a more agile procedure. This would also unblock the courts, “he says.

Jordi Albiol, partner responsible for bankruptcy of the firm DWF-RCD, believes that “there is a positive part of the highly praiseworthy rule, which is that it seeks to promote pre-bankruptcy instruments and it has been addressed in some depth; but other issues can be improved: like what the legal status of the bankruptcy administrator is not addressed -It is carried out into regulations-, or the procedure for micro-SMEs that will be telematic through forms -which generates many doubts of legal certainty and for the debtor himself “.

“It includes a benefit of exoneration of debts of individuals, what is known as the second chance. But the public credit will not be exonerable. This causes debtors will be insolvent for life“, warns.

