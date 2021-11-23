11/23/2021 at 2:38 PM CET

Gabriel Ubieto

The Government has given the green light in the Council of Ministers on Tuesday to the draft law for reformulate the employment plans of pensions and incentivize your coverage. The current use of these funds is residualIt only covers 1 in 10 workers and is mainly concentrated in large companies and in the Administration. The intention of the Minister of Inclusion and Social Security, José Luís Escrivá, is to generalize this savings product designed to complement pensions and reach SMEs and autonomous.

The Government thus sets in motion the machinery to go on to negotiate the final details of the reform with employers and unions, and then structure it as a bill through parliamentary proceedings. And the intention is to have approved and in force before the end of the first semester of 2022, as Escrivá explained this Tuesday at the press conference after the Council of Ministers.

These funds are currently more frequent in large companies and in the Administration than in SMEs. To feed them, the company and workers agree via company agreements or through collective agreements to allocate a periodic contribution to them. Each worker has their own ‘purse’, in which you deposit those contributions agreed and that are kept in the common ‘piggy bank’ that are the employment plans. These are grouped so that a managing body of the same can invest with them, thus achieving profitability and additionally fatten said ‘piggy bank’. Once the worker retires, he collects the amount accumulated in the employment fund and thus complements his pension. And if he goes to another company, he takes his share of the fund with him.

According to Inverco data, in 2020, some two million people had a pension plan of this type, out of a working population of 19.6 million people. And these plans added together a equity of almost 35,000 million euros.

The reformulation of incentives for pension plans is one of the pieces of the ‘Escrivá reform’. The Executive wants to increase savings through these mechanisms and encourage collective plans, over individual ones. This year 2021 has already begun with a severe cut in tax advantages linked to individual pension plans and, six months later, the contributions of savers to these funds has been reduced by 22%, until June. And it is that the State Budget law lowered the maximum annual contribution to individual pension plans from 8,000 to 2,000 euros with the right to deduct income tax (IRPF).