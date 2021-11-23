CARLOS SEGOVIA

Madrid

Updated Tuesday, 23 November 2021 – 16:28

The Council of Ministers considers the Catalan hotel group strategic, whose president has defended that independence would improve the economy compared to “the one imposed by Madrid”

The president of the Serhs group, Jordi Bag

A Catalan businessman who has defended secession since the last decade has ended up asking for and achieving the rescue of the State. The Council of Ministers has approved to inject 34 million in the Catalan group Serhs (Serveis mancomunats hoteleria i similars societat catalana Limitada) charged to the Strategic Companies Solvency Support Fund, which is the same used for the rescue of the Plus Ultra airline.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Finance, the Government has given the green light with “a total amount of aid amounting to 34 million euros”. “The support will be channeled through a participatory loan for an amount of 17.34 million and an ordinary loan for a total of 16.66 million euros.” The Government thus considers the Serhs group founded by the Bag family to be strategic for Spain, which has been in favor of secession.

The current president, Jordi Bag, is a member of the sovereignist foundation FemCAT and he himself declared in 2013 to The New York Times that an independent Catalonia “It would build a more solid economy than that imposed up to now by Madrid”. His father, the deceased Ramn Bag, declared that same year that “those who say that independence will ruin everything to see if they shut up once and for all.” Years before he sparked a controversy by assuring that “We will have to kill all of the PP”, but later he apologized and avoided a complaint from the then party leader in Catalonia, Alicia Snchez Camacho.

Bag has now turned precisely to his reviled “Madrid power” to save his company. According to the Government, in addition to the Bag family, “Serhs has 1,398 shareholders, of which approximately 40% are employees, family members and small companies.” “It is structured into four business divisions: Distribution, Hotels, Food and Services. The hotel division, between property and management, has eight hotels, six of them in Catalonia, and two in Brazil, with about 1,000 rooms. “

It also justifies the rescue because “Serhs invoiced more than 268 million euros in 2019, serving some 40,000 customers. Due to the pandemic, this business volume has decreased by 45.3%, reaching 147 million euros in the year 2020. ” “In addition, it has 2,500 suppliers. At the end of 2019, the workforce in Spain amounted to 2,080 employees, representing 93% of the global volume, which stood at 2,463 employees.” Its template is somewhat inferior to that of Plus Ultra.

The Council of Ministers has given the green light to three rescue operations. In addition to this of the aforementioned Catalan hotel group, it has granted others to the GAirtificial group and Reinosa Forgings & Castings SLU. The three add up to a total amount of 95 million euros. De Airtificial (34 million injected) assures that it is “a company specialized in applied artificial intelligence, which has a relevant strategic character within the industrial sector, developing robotics and artificial intelligence solutions for the automotive sector, component manufacturing and service provision. of engineering for the aerospace sector and for the sector of the infrastructures of water and of renewable energy, mainly “.

Its current president is Rafael Suol, the one who was the head of the Industrial Credit Bank appointed by Carlos Solchaga when he was Minister of Finance. Its board of directors includes the businessman and former journalist Ladislao Azcona that is a relevant shareholder of this company, whose old name is Inypsa.

As for Reinosa Forgings (27 million) “it is a strategic company in the industrial sector of manufacturing large forgings and castings. It has the largest foundry and forging plant in Spain, in turn one of the largest in Europe “. It has the support of the president of the Cantabrian government, Miguel ngel Revilla, and is currently owned by the German-American group NFL. The president of this company, the former La Naval, is Bruce Liimatainen.

On the other hand, the Government has released another 80 million for Duro Felguera by accepting the modification of its viability plan with the renewed commitment to incorporate “an industrial partner.”

