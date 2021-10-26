VCTOR MARTNEZ

Since the approval of the Royal Decree Law with urgent measures to contain the rise in electricity, the cheapest time of day is between 3:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.

The vice president of Ecological Transition, Teresa Ribera.

The changes introduced by the Government to contain the sharp rise in the price of electricity have turned the bill of millions of households covered by the regulated tariff upside down. Voluntary Price for the Small Consumer (PVPC). The controversial time slots introduced last June by the Ministry of Ecological Transition and the National Commission of Markets and Competition (CNMC) To make household consumption more efficient, they have now been totally blurred by the sharp cut in the regulated part of the bill approved by the vice president. Teresa Ribera. If a few months ago from the Administration it was recommended to put the washing machine during the morning, coinciding with the cheapest hours of the day, reality shows that now the best time to do it is after eating.

Still more confusion for a consumer who in most cases does not know how his electricity supply works. The reform of the Government and CNMC divide each day into three hours to make tolls and billing more expensive – what is known as the “regulated part” – at peak times. In this way, the idea was for families to gradually migrate their demand to the cheapest hours – between 00:00 and 08:00 hours – to avoid overloading the electrical networks and curbing unnecessary investments.

The change caused notable price differences between the cheapest hours of the day and the cheapest. In some cases, the price in the expensive section was double that registered in the cheap one. Only in the first half of September, before the Royal decree law of urgent measures in the face of the rise in the price of electricity, the gap reached 13 cents per kilowatt hour. In addition, it agrees that the cheapest time of day to put the appliances was always during the early morning, with the exception of weekends as they are fully included in the cheap section.

However, Ribera’s measures have reduced the gap between expensive and cheap hours since September 15, to 19%. 10 cents on average, and almost half of the times with the cheapest light of the day are already outside this cheap section that runs from midnight to 08:00 hours. In fact, the most repeated ‘cheap’ hours in the last 40 days have been 4:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m., according to data published by Electrical Network and analyzed by this newspaper.

These hours used to be the cheapest during weekends, when the different toll sections disappear and the hourly price is marked only by the cost of energy. This time of day coincides with the greatest contribution of photovoltaic energy due to the abundance of sun, which displaces other more expensive technologies such as gas from the market and contributes to reducing the cost per kilowatt hour. Now, after the sharp reduction in tolls included in the Royal Decree Law, the cost of energy is being imposed and makes the cheapest hours to be found in this time of day regardless of whether it is a weekend or not.

The disorder is such that the past October 2nd the most expensive hour was 00:00 hours, with a cost of 28 cents, and the cheapest was four in the afternoon, when the electricity cost plunged to 7 cents per kilowatt hour and returned for a while to the previous price level to the summer.

This situation makes it impossible for any family to establish a pattern in their consumption to try to lower a bill that breaks records month after month. It is no longer enough to automatically program energy consumption during the night hours, since each day is a world and the oscillations depend on much more unstable factors such as the weather itself. The only formula to know the electric price is to check it the night before on the Red Elctrica website or in the different applications that replicate their prices.

At the same time, the Government has initiated a reform of the PVPC with the aim of making it more stable for the 10 million households that have hired it, among them those considered vulnerable. Transicin Ecolgica has asked companies and user associations for comments on what to do with the aim of having the new invoice structure approved before the end of this year.

