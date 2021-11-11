11/10/2021 at 7:28 PM CET

FJ Benito

The Minister of Transport, Rachel Sanchez, has committed this Wednesday with the entrepreneurs of the Mediterranean Corridor, which in 2022 will be invested 1.7 billion euros in the different projects and has ensured that in 2026 the entire section between Almería and the border with France will be complete. Sánchez has indicated that in the last three works worth 3,000 million and executed two billion euros. The minister assured that for 2023 will be connected in international width of the three provinces of the Valencian Community and also with Murcia.

More of 1,300 businessmen from all over Spain and among those that appear patrons of the province as Antonio Arias placeholder image (Vectalia) or, among others, Adolfo Utor (Balearia) denounce at this time, in an act that is being held in the Congress Palace of Ifema in Madrid, the delay in the execution of the Mediterranean Corridor, an infrastructure for transform the railway axis in a high speed width corridor that allows movement with speed, safety and sustainable way to passengers (tourism) and merchandise because, not in vain, between Algeciras and Barcelona the 67% of exports Spanish, according to Vicente Boluda, president of the Valencian Association of Entrepreneurs (AVE). Boluda has returned to bet on circular and not radial Spain, that not everything passes through Madrid.

A good part of these merchandise, especially the fruit and vegetables, occur in the Valencian Community, Murcia and Andalusia. Boluda has also recalled that 50% of the Spanish population resides in the axis, 50% of tourism is generated by 45% of state GDP hence “this project is important for all of Spain, not only for the autonomies of the Mediterranean & rdquor ;.

Vicente Boluda, flanked by his entire board of directors, and among them Juan Roig, President of Mercadona and pioneer of the lobby, denounces that “this corridor should have been finished ten years ago and the economic losses and extra costs that we are experiencing are incalculable millionaires. Everything is going very slow, the date of 2025 Final completion of the works is more than difficult and what we ask of the Government is speed and that what is budgeted is executed. There is no use in announcing a billion if only one hundred & rdquor; are executed later.

In a local key, Alicante, Antonio Arias placeholder image, member of the AVE board of directors since the beginning of the movement “I want corridor & rdquor; in 2016 denounced the slowness in solving the knot of La Encina. Other pending issues are the train links with the airport and the port and the electrification of the railways with Murcia, which are still on a single track, in addition.

The Economist Fernando Trías de Bes, speaker at the check-up, pointed out that “in a global world and with online commerce, which has advanced in one year what had to advance in five, the nexus between port and land transport has become one of the geopolitical competitive advantages & rdquor ;. Trías de Bes stated that “every day that passes without the Mediterranean Corridor, Spain loses an unparalleled economic opportunity & rdquor ;. In his opinion, “the main European countries have evolved from radial systems to interconnected systems where there is no more important link than another. Without the Mediterranean Corridor, we continue to pursue a model of interconnections that goes against nature & rdquor ;.

For its part, Goirigolzarri, Chairman of CaixaBank, stressed that “the Mediterranean Corridor is not a project that affects only the Mediterranean arc, it is very important for all of Spain. I have always been convinced of the enormous potential it has to connect territories, to equalize opportunities and to make our companies more competitive; I think it is very important to continue supporting this project, and to do so in a decisive way, with the support of our companies, public institutions and civil society, in order to meet the objective of 2025 & rdquor ;.

During the event, the five outstanding milestones of this year were also remembered. The completion of the works of the Castellbisbal tunnel (Barcelona), the award of the gauge change between Tarragona and Castellón, the Murcia-Cartagena section and the Reguerón bypass (project being drafted); the tender for the works in Totana (Murcia); and the Almería-Granada section, which is under study and pending a project.