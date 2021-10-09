DANIEL VIAA

Madrid

Updated Friday, 8 October 2021 – 01:58

The Treasury foresees that in 2022 a historical maximum will be marked in tax collection that will be, to a large extent, supported by the tax on natural persons

Pedro Snchez and Yolanda Daz, this Thursday POOLPGE The Government boasts the largest public spending in history in Budgets and includes another 27.6 billion European funds Budgets New government punishment for pension plans: reduces the maximum annual contribution to only 1,500 euros

More than 100,000 million euros. Specifically, 100,132 million. That is what the Government expects to collect next year for the Personal Income Tax (IRPF), which is the largest data in history. Because far from the artifice of the PSOE and Podemos coalition Executive and its measures so that those who have more pay more, the reality is that the real goose that lays the golden eggs is personal income tax, and that figure, in turn, is directly and mainly supported by the middle and working classes.

According to the estimates of the Ministry of Finance, which Minister Montero presented yesterday as part of the General State Budget for 2022, income from personal income tax will already register a notable increase of 6.6% this year, and will reach 93,800 million. And next year, the rebound will be very similar, thus surpassing that historic figure of 100,000 million for the first time. In absolute terms, the annual growth rate will be about 6,000 million, Figures all of them that make pale, for example, the barely 400 million in which to increase the collection due to the increase to 15% of the type of Societies and for which the two formations that are part of the Government have fought so much.

232,352 million

This strong growth that the Government expects in personal income tax, which will be a consequence of the better economic performance and the notable growth expected, is key so that total collection also marks a new maximum: 232,352 million, 8% more compared to the almost 215,000 with those that the Treasury expects to close this year. The VAT, a tax in which the middle and working classes are also basic, contribute slightly more than 75,000 million, while Societies stay below 25,000 million. In this figure stands out the strong increase of 38% that the Government anticipates for this year after the bump last year, and also the rebound of almost 12% that it estimates for next year. The cause is, of course, not the aforementioned change in the minimum rate but rather the performance of the economy.

But, in any case, the Treasury estimates that this tax should contribute much more and that the difference with respect to the rest of Europe is important, so it is expected that in the recommendations of the group of experts for tax reform, which should arrive in February, there are new and relevant actions.

Attack on private savings

Minister Montero pointed this out almost in passing during the press conference, but when asked at the end of the press conference and specified the figures, she revealed the most concrete and probably unexpected measure of those presented yesterday: the contribution limit to pension plans. shrinks again, and go from the current 2,000 euros to just 1,500 euros. A new blow to these vehicles and, therefore, to private savings that is framed in the desire of Podemos to end them and, also, in the intention of the Minister of Social Security, Jos Luis Escriv, to make them less attractive in favor of business plans. In fact, the 500 euros that are reduced to the former will be added to the latter, which will have a maximum contribution of 8,500 euros.

The decision, moreover, occurs when in the sector the exact opposite is requested, that is, an increase in the maximum ceiling. At the end of last August, the Association of Collective Investment Institutions and Pension Funds (Inverco) proposed to bring that limit to 5,000 euros, and stressed that this measure would not have a relevant budgetary effect while allowing incorporation into the group covered by the contribution limits to almost 30% of the 2020 contributors.

Registration taxes

The amendment that was introduced in the Budgets of 2021 to postpone the increase of the registration tax falls on December 31 next and, consequently, This figure will be increased from January 1. The registration tax is linked to the carbon dioxide emissions that each car homologates and, in the face of more restrictive legislation, vehicles yield higher figures that lead to higher rates.

Scholarships for opponents

Democratize access. The Executive already alluded to this objective when it presented the reform of the exams for access to the Administration and, yesterday, Montero used it again to develop the scholarship plan for aspiring judge, prosecutor or state attorney. The opposition processes for these positions are expensive, he said, and not all citizens have the possibility to undertake them regardless of whether they have the capacity or not. That is, a discourse and a measure directly linked and impregnated by the lack of pluralism which, according to the PSOE, exists in areas such as the Judiciary. A way to end the class barrier that presumably exists and the elitist inertias.

According to the criteria of

The Trust Project Learn more