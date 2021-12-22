12/21/2021 at 9:09 PM CET

Sara ledo

The Government wants to promote the use of renewables thermals in companies and the public sector. The Council of Ministers has approved this Wednesday a line of aid of 150 million euros which aims to encourage the change from fossil fuels to steam in businesses such as laundries or to pumps and heating plates in hotels, but also to promote changes in public sector buildings. This program, which is part of the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan (PRTR).

The grants will be managed by the autonomous communities. After a distribution “based on objective criteria such as the weight of the sectors in each autonomous community”, Catalonia is the community that will receive the most aid, with 27.3 million euros, followed by Madrid (22.8 million euros) and Andalusia (22.4 million euros). La Rioja and Cantabria are the communities that will receive the least funds, 1.4 and 1.6 million euros, respectively. The autonomous cities of Ceuta and Melilla, meanwhile, will have 153,422 euros and 136,568 euros, respectively. The budget that runs out will be left for future expansions depending on how the initial funds are executed.

The grants, which will be granted in a simple concurrence regime, will be in force until December 31, 2023 and its objective is to promote the deployment of thermal renewable energy sources in productive sectors As the industrial, agricultural, service (cleaning, drying, thermal baths for surface treatment, laundry services, vehicle washing, pasteurization and preservation of perishable products, air conditioning of industrial buildings, livestock and greenhouses, etc.) but also in public sector establishments and infrastructures (domestic hot water and air conditioning), as well as actions undertaken by companies in the form of energy services in the residential sector, in such a way that they contribute to the process of decarbonization of the economy and, in the case of companies, consolidate their competitiveness in the market

Renewables for thermal use are those that supply heat to industrial processes or for air conditioning and domestic hot water in domestic use. Among the main ones, the Thermal solar energy (Solar panels similar in appearance to photovoltaics that take advantage of the sun’s radiation to heat any fluid, such as water); the geothermal (energy stored in the form of heat under the surface of the earth that through a heat pump allows to obtain renewable heating and cooling); ambient energy such as aerothermal and hydrothermal (in this case a heat pump extracts heat from the natural environment – air or water – through an evaporator and transfers it to the interior of a building or to industrial processes); the biomass (that obtained through the decomposition of organic waste, of vegetable or animal origin), or the hot and cold microgrids less than 1 megawatt of power.

The aid will be executed through two programs incentives: the first, aimed at sectors of the economy; and the second, to the public sector. The aid granted will cover 70% of these costs in the public sector and up to 45% in the case of small companies, and in both areas it will increase by 5% in areas of demographic challenge: municipalities with up to 5,000 inhabitants and municipalities not urban areas with up to 20,000 inhabitants with population centers of less than 5,000 inhabitants. The eligible costs include, among others, the investment in equipment and materials, the costs of executing the works or the control and monitoring systems of both the production and the demand for thermal energy, as well as civil works necessary for the execution of projects. Given the incentive nature of the program, only actions initiated after the date of registration of the aid application or its publication in the BOE will be accepted, in the case of the public sector.