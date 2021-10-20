Updated on Wednesday, 20 October 2021 – 19:16

The Federation of Technological Centers (Fedit) asks the Executive for more facilities for private financing in R + D + I.

The Minister of Science and Innovation, Diana morant, has attended this Wednesday the celebration of the 25th anniversary of the Federation of Technological Centers (Fedit), where it has announced that the Government will allocate 30 million euros to innovation projects of small and medium-sized Spanish companies that achieved the “European seal of excellence” in the calls of the European Innovation Council, but did not get funding.

The minister has stated that the EU and Spain share the same “recipe” to get out of the current crisis: “a collective effort rooted in knowledge and innovation and a large public investment, which must be the driver of private investment”, and has influenced the importance of the private sector to achieve that investment in R&D stands at 2% of GDP in the year 2024. Morant has stressed the importance of involving SMEs in the “imperative and urgent” transition “green and digital”.

In addition to direct aid to innovation projects led by SMEs, the minister has referred to “pre-commercial public purchase” and “public purchase of innovation”, which will be endowed with 130 and 220 million euros in 2022.

These resources will help companies to develop advanced prototypes in sectors such as energy generation or transportation – before returns are obtained with them – and which will have their first user in the public administration.

The Spanish Federation of Technological Centers (Fedit) has asked the Government to give greater impetus to business R + D + I and more facilities for private financing. These are two of the ten measures that the Federation has presented this Wednesday in the celebration of its 25th anniversary with the aim of improving the country’s indicators in research, development and innovation.

The report was released at the event “Challenge 2027: towards a new R + D + I model ” which includes the activity of technology centers and their participation in Spanish research and innovation. Spain has 35 technology centers associated with Fedit, in which more than 5,400 people, of which 4,000 are researchers and they have 21,303 client companies. In 2019, revenues amounted to 381 million euros.

