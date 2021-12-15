12/15/2021 at 10:16 PM CET

David Page

Iberia Y Air Europa paralyze the merger that they agreed to two years ago. IAG -the holding that integrates Iberia, Vueling, British Airways, Aer Lingus and Level– It intended to absorb the second Spanish airline to create a national giant, but the crisis in the sector caused by the pandemic and the extreme financial situation that suffocates Air Europa have ruined the great integration, as confirmed by the Hispano-British group itself in a communication to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV).

Two years ago Iberia and the Hidalgo family -main shareholders of Globalia, Air Europa’s parent company, agreed to the sale for 1,000 million euros, subsequently the amount was lowered to 500 million and, given the current state of Air Europa, that price is once again too high for IAG. Besides, the European Comission It was finalizing its decision on the operation – it had a deadline until January 4 – in which it was going to impose harsh conditions for the transfer of routes to allow the sale, which made it even more complicated.

The break between Iberia and Air Europa is not completel. As highlighted by the president of IAG, Luis Gallego, a “new structure & rdquor; that allows another type of operation that is not the total acquisition or the merger of Iberia-Air Europa. And in this new structure, the Government will end up playing a leading role in guaranteeing the continuity of Air Europa.

The halt of the merger between both companies pushes the Government to enter the shareholding of Air Europa to guarantee its viability and do it without having to inject more money into the airline. The State has already rescued Air Europa with two loans amounting to 475 million euros from the fund for strategic companies of the SEPI. It is an ordinary loan of 235 million to be repaid before 2026 and another participative loan for the remaining 240 million.

The failure of the integration will force the Executive to execute this last loan and turn it into a direct shareholding in Air Europa, which would place it as the main shareholder but always below 50% of the capital. The next step of the “new structure & rdquor; that both airlines seek to fit their union would go through the entry into the shareholding of Iberia later and with the Hidalgo family remaining with a very diluted stake.

Both Iberia and Air Europa continue to defend the strategic sense of integration, of one kind or another, of both companies to strengthen Madrid airport as a large European ‘hub’ (flight interconnection center), to defend tourism in Spain and to reinforce IAG’s leadership in the routes between Europe and Latin America, the most profitable business of both airlines.

From the Ministry of Economic Affairs, led by Vice President Nadia Calviño, It is confirmed that different options are being analyzed to guarantee the continuity of Air Europa after the resignation of the purchase operation by Iberia. “We want to send a message of reassurance to Air Europa employees, customers and suppliers. The Government is going to analyze the different options that open up in this situation, with the intention of guarantee the continuity of activity and operations “

“Air Europa is a strategic company for Spain due to its importance for the aviation sector and the tourism sector, “state government sources.” The Government will continue working to strengthen business solvency, protecting adequate competition for the benefit of travelers and ensuring the good use of public resources “.

The Government emphasizes that it has made clear its intentions to support Air Europa from the first moment of the crisis caused by the pandemic by providing its support, both through the Solvency Support Fund of Strategic Companies of the SEPI with 475 million as with loans for another 140 million through the Official Credit Institute (ICO).

In the first agreement sealed at the end of 2019, Iberia agreed to guarantee the payment of a compensation of 40 million euros to Globalia in the event that the merger did not come to fruition. That compensation will not be enforced now. But Iberia does intend to access the payment of 75 million euros that would go to the Air Europa box as a kind of advance while it continues to negotiate an agreement different from the current one.