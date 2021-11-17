11/16/2021 at 21:37 CET

.

The third vice president of the Government, Teresa Ribera, assured this Tuesday that The Executive will consider “when the moment” comes to expand some of the measures approved in recent months to cushion the impact that the tall electricity prices on the electricity bill.

During the inauguration of the International Energy Fair for Energy and Environment Genera 2021, the also minister for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge explained that high electricity prices caused by the rising cost of natural gas could be extended during 2022, mainly in the first quarters.

“This is what will make us consider in your case, when the time comes, (…) the power to maintain some of the measures that we are seeing,” said Ribera.

In addition, the Vice President of the Government has insisted that domestic consumers will have paid by the end of this year an “equivalent cost” to that of 2018, as promised by President Pedro Sánchez last September.

Ribera has defended that the Executive has taken measures that have allowed carry out a “very significant” reduction in taxation, in addition to “practically disappearing” the other fixed costs that appear on the electricity bill.

Regarding a possible reform of the wholesale electricity market, he recalled that it is governed by European standards, and recognized that there are certain “reluctance” on the part of some Member States and the European Commission to modify the pricing system current.