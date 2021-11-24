ALEJANDRA OLCESE

Senate calls for public employees to be trained and SMEs to be helped to access funds

Officials serving the public

The Government will have to increase efforts to train public employees dealing with the execution of the Next Generation European funds, with the aim of being able to improve execution ratios and to guarantee that funds are used correctly.

This has been entrusted to him by the Committee on Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation of the Senate, which has approved this Tuesday a motion with 24 votes in favor, 3 against and 2 abstentions, at the initiative of Senator Ruth Goi Sarris, of the party Navarra Sum (UPN, Ciudadanos y PP), included in the Mixed Parliamentary Group.

Specifically, the Executive has been entrusted with “increase training” of public employees, because “the entire process of evaluating, selecting, awarding, verifying and evaluating projects implies that several dozen public employees are involved in this work.”

“It is also necessary ensure greater stability (acting), favor specialization of public employees on an issue as important and demanding as the management of European funds “, he pointed out.

The Senate has requested that bureaucracy is simplified so that it is the Administration that verifies if an applicant meets the requirements; that SMEs and micro-SMEs be assisted in the application process – as meeting certain criteria such as environmental performance may be too costly – and that coordination between administrative levels be increased.

The Popular Party has introduced three amendments for the State Council for Corporate Responsibility (CERSE) to judge whether the projects meet the sustainability objectives; so that SMEs are relieved of complying with environmental requirements, and so that companies SMEs can access in equal footing than large companies to aid.

The PSOE, for its part, has presented a replacement amendment that changes the form but not the substance of the motion of the Mixed Group, softening the terms so that they are less critical of the Executive. A compromise text that integrates this amendment and those of the PP is the one that has come forward.

Spending “little and badly”

“We can’t let the opacity and sectarianism of the government affect the greatest opportunity in the history of Spain to transform this country, reform it and place it in a competitive position for the future, “stated the initial text of the motion.

The senator who sponsored the initiative explained that of the 27,000 million that the Government had planned to execute the NGEU funds in 2021, the Bank of Spain estimates that at most they will be executed 11 billion in this exercise.

“According Funcas, closed or approved calls amount to 850 million and if those that are in progress or processing are added, the sum amounts to 5.7 billion“, also far from the target of 27,000 million.”In Spain we spend little and badly“, lamented the Navarra Suma spokesperson.

In fact, “tax authorities has only recognized obligations for about 35% of those funds, that is, 9.5 billion“, also less than budgeted, which in turn will impact economic growth.

In addition to the slow execution, senators are concerned about the fate of those funds. “We are aware that there is risk of inappropriate use of funds, current spending is increased, but the national economy is not transformed “, he pointed out.

The votes against the motion came from the senator of the Nationalist parliamentary group (Junts per Catalunya and Coalicin Canaria) and the two from the group Esquerra Republicana – Euskal Herria Bildu, who what they want is to be able to execute the funds at the regional level; while the two senators of the Basque parliamentary group (EAJ-PNV) have abstained from voting for the same reason.

