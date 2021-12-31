12/31/2021 at 3:42 PM CET

The Government will continue to strengthen at the beginning of 2022, in its fight against energy poverty, the protection of vulnerable consumers with new measures such as the broadening of the consumer base entitled to receive the social bonus.

The Government will submit to public information two projects of royal decree that will include measures such as the aforementioned expansion of the population eligible to receive the social bonus and its automatic renewal for the beneficiaries, reported this Friday the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge it’s a statement.

The ministry has updated the energy poverty indicators for 2020 that contribute to better understanding the evolution of situations, the effectiveness of measures and the analysis and updating of the instruments to combat it, an area in which the Government has already deployed measures from the prohibition of supply cuts to the reinforcement of the social bonus.

The report explains and analyzes the evolution of energy poverty in 2020 with four indicators, of which two have worsened, the temperature of the home and the delay in paying bills due to the negative impact of the covid-19 pandemic.

On the other hand, the indicator of hidden energy poverty improves and a stable result is observed for that of disproportionate energy expenditure.

Inadequate temperature in the house in winter and the delay in the payment of utility bills have increased compared to 2019, respectively, 3.3 and 3 points.

These results reflect the particular difficulty they have suffered the most vulnerable households when it comes to maintaining a comfortable temperature during the winter and dealing with paying bills during a particularly complex year as a result of the impact of the health crisis.

In 2020, 10.9% of the population, compared to 7.6% in 2019, they considered that they could not keep their home at a suitable temperature during the winter and 9.6%, compared to 6.6% a year earlier, had been late in paying their home utility bills.

The disproportionate expenditure indicator practically reproduces the value corresponding to fiscal year 2019, with a slight increase of 0.1 points and it goes from 16.7% to 16.8% of households in 2020.

The evolution of this indicator may be related to the lockdown adopted in response to the incidence of the pandemic.

This confinement forced the population, including the most vulnerable citizens affected or at risk of being affected by energy poverty, to stay longer in their homes.

This had an impact on their energy consumption and the spending increase, taking into account that, in most cases, the volume of household income has been reduced, due to the paralysis of economic activity.

Despite the socioeconomic circumstances that have motivated its increase, this indicator is still at levels lower than those observed in 2017 and 2018.

It only improves the indicator of hidden poverty of the homes, which stands at 10.3% and follows the downward path started in 2019 (with 10.6%), which reflects the improvement of this point, according to the report.