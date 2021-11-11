11/11/2021 at 12:55 CET

The Minister of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda, Raquel Sánchez, has announced that the Government of Spain will mobilize in the field of housing up to 10 billion euros in the next four years, that is, until 2025.

This amount will be reached thanks to Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan, to the new State Housing Plan, to the youth voucher, to the Affordable Rent Plan and to the set of measures that have been adopted in this matter.

In his speech at the New Economy Forum, which took place this Thursday in Madrid, Sánchez has reviewed the main actions in which his Department works and the main challenges for the future that lie ahead. The minister has emphasized that investment in housing has multiplied by five that in the current General State Budgets and contemplates for 2022 “the largest investment in history”, of 3,290 million, which is seven times more than what set in the 2018 Budgets.

It is, as he has defended, a “historic amount” to be invested mainly in rehabilitation and public promotion and whose objective is to respond to the “social urgency of the most vulnerable”.

The head of the Department also addressed the Housing Law project, which she described as “a definitive step” to convert the right to housing into the ‘fifth pillar’ of the Welfare State. “This law It will allow the creation of public housing parks and will offer mechanisms to provide decent houses. and affordable to the less favored sectors, in addition to solutions to the drama of evictions, “he added.

In addition, he affirmed that the law imposes an obligation on the public powers when it comes to guaranteeing access to housing, especially considering groups that, like young people, have great difficulties in doing so. The minister pointed out, among other issues, that said legislative project contemplates different incentives that encourage owners to rent apartments at reduced prices.