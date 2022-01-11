Updated on Tuesday, 11 January 2022 – 15:43

The Minister Spokesperson confirms that the Government prefers in the sale “to go hand in hand with pharmaceutical distributors and professional associations”

The Government will set maximum prices for Covid tests this Thursday

The Government will set maximum prices for antigen tests against Covid this Thursday and confirm the ban on their sale in supermarkets, hypermarkets and department stores. The Minister Spokesperson, Isabel rodriguez, has revealed that an interministerial commission of the Executive will set the maximum prices of this product without clarifying when they will come into force.

The head of Territorial Policy has confirmed that, despite the offer of El Corte Ingls, Carrefour or Alcampo, among others, to sell the tests in their establishments, the Government only trusts “pharmaceutical distributors and professional associations.” The Minister Spokesperson has justified the veto of mass distribution as allowed in Germany, France or Portugal and to go only hand in hand with this product from pharmacies “for security and and guarantees the citizens.”

Rodrguez has stressed that the Executive always acts in the pandemic with “prudence” and that for that reason it gives the exclusive sale of this essential product to pharmacies without specifying what danger it involves allowing its sale in large stores such as in neighboring countries.

Rodrguez assures that being the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, which will detail the maximum prices, but, according to this newspaper published this Monday, the Covid tests are worth up to 271% more in Spain than in the main EU countries where their sale has been liberalized and extended to large stores. In France and Germany they do not cost two euros per unit, while in Spain, on average, they sell for between five and eight euros, according to data from the National Association of Large Distribution Companies (Anged).

This association that groups El Corte Ingls, Carrefour, Alcampo or Ikea, among others, replies to the Government that it would not be necessary to regulate prices if the veto on their sale was lifted in the 55,000 establishments in the Spanish distribution sector. Competition and its ability to influence Chinese manufacturers will lower prices, according to large stores.

The pharmacy sector, for its part, denies that it is abusing prices and declares itself a “victim” of intermediaries, which is why it applauds the regulation announced last Monday by the President of the Government, Pedro Sanchez, after a report in this newspaper that highlighted the growing price difference between Spain and the main EU countries.

The minister has justified not having undertaken until now a price regulation despite the massive purchases that citizens have had to make in recent months, because “the priority” at Christmas was to ensure supply, which has been resolved.

