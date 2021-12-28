12/28/2021 at 07:33 CET

The budgets approved by the Government of Mariano Rajoy in 2018 thanks to the PNV lasted a month. TO Pedro Sanchez, however, they lasted more than two years, and that he did not like. Things of the motion of censure and political fragmentation.

Congress, nearing the end of 2021, remains as fragmented or more than before (a score of parties represented in eleven groups), but the legislature enjoys stability for now. It is due to alliances, not exempt from tensions, which have forged the PSOE and United We Can, the coalition partners. The 13 deputies from ERC, the six from the PNV, the five from EH Bildu, as well as a handful of parliamentarians grouped in Más País, Compromís, Teruel Existe, Nueva Canarias and the Regionalist Party of Cantabria, have allowed the Government’s progressive agenda to advance . With shocks, no doubt, but it advances.

The proof is in the current budgets and in the budgets that will replace them. 2021 accounts received the support of 188 deputies. Those of 2022, the same. As this Tuesday Congress will give the green light to the project after it passes through the Senate, the Government will exhibit that level of consensus, that parliamentary strength, to try to approve the next great challenge that lies ahead: the labor reform.

Agreements despite complaints

The members of the leadership of the socialist group, and also some government ministers, often say that their capacity for negotiation and consensus is more than accredited, and to check it, they invite you to review the list of approved laws: those of the budgets are the most important, but there is more. Two recent examples: last Thursday, Congress brought forward the new standard for waste and contaminated soils, which is a comprehensive renewal of the recycling policies that have been carried out in this country, and supported the ruling on aid to children who are orphaned by the scourge of sexist violence.

The deputies of the allied groups frequently point out that the socialist negotiators face dialogue late and that, when they do so, certain media outlets have first outlined the essential lines of the matter to be discussed. They also emphasize that PSOE negotiators, on numerous occasions, sin of arrogance. Among the allies it is possible to detect already some mistrust towards the minister in charge of weaving the connivance and making it work: Félix Bolaños.

But the legislative agenda curdles in Congress because, despite the delays, the tensions, the sensitivities and the pressures, the agreements end up arriving, sometimes on the horn. ERC and PNV facilitated the processing of the accounts in the Lower House because, a few minutes after the expiration of the deadline for submitting amendments to the entirety, the Government struck two agreements on audiovisual law and Minimum Living Income.

In the Senate, something similar happened. The Executive was dodging the traps and ultimatums, such as that of the Catalan independentists with the aforementioned audiovisual law, an issue that became convoluted because the project did not include the protection of co-official languages in the previously agreed terms. A second pact had to be forged.

In the end, among the numerous amendments, one of Compromís on minority languages ​​slipped into the project that the PP, along with the rest of the regionalist and nationalist forces, supported. The plans of Sánchez and María Jesús Montero on the processing times were therefore truncated, but not their plans on the solidity of the parliament, since in the Upper House they received other endorsements, such as those of Geroa Bai, the Gomera Socialist Association, Més per Mallorca and the Aragonese Party.

Those 188 votes in favor of the budgets that Congress gave at the end of November, will shine again this Tuesday with respect to the change coming from the Senate, which is the only thing that will be voted on. The project will go to the BOE and the budgets will go into effect this week. Two years, two budgets. Given that Sánchez lived with those of Cristóbal Montoro from June 2018 to December 2020, it is not bad.

Nothing is safe

The Council of Ministers will approve the decree-law that will end the labor reform of Mariano Rajoy this Tuesday and will send it to Congress, which has 31 days to validate or repeal it. January is a non-working month, that is, without parliamentary activity, so the president of the Chamber, the socialist deputy Meritxell Batet (currently on leave due to covid), will have to convene an extraordinary plenary session. The controversial decree of mandatory outdoor masks will also go to that plenary session, as the loudest measure of those deployed to stop the wave of omicron infections.

It is unlikely that the decree on the reform of the labor reform be repealed, but not disposable. The feasible scenario contemplates the validation, and immediately afterwards, the opening of a negotiation process in Congress, between the PSOE and United We Can, on the one hand, and the other allies, on the other. It will be from then on when the problems arise.

Because those same allies that have allowed the Government to draw breast from its two “historical” budgets and from some draft laws, for example that of the euthanasia or that of climate change, they are very upset with what they have learned so far about the decree, already agreed with unions and employers.

ERC, sources from the parliamentary group point out, asks the Government to attend to their demands at once, since they were transmitted to them months ago and “it seems that between a historic day and a historic day they have not had time to see them.” Those demands are: improve processing salaries, reinforce severance pay, regulate the role of the administrations with the companies that dismissdespite having received public aid and giving prevalence to regional collective agreements. Currently, the endorsement of the Republican group is by no means guaranteed.

Neither does the PNV. Moreover, the Basque nationalists, if tomorrow they had to vote on the decree in Congress, they would reject it. The spokesman in the Chamber, Aitor Esteban, affirmed this Saturday that the ‘sine qua non’ condition is precisely one of ERC’s claims: the prevalence of regional agreements. According to the statements collected by ., he explained that in Euskadi there is a “union dynamic” different from that of the rest of the State, hence its requirement.

EH Bildu also does not like what has transcended the decree. Its leader, Arnaldo Otegi, advanced last Friday that the Basque independence activists will seek to improve the text in Congress through amendments. At the same time, the parliamentary spokeswoman, Mertxe Aizpurua, asked the Government to listen less to the bosses and more to the parties that they have to carry out the new labor model, as it is voted in Parliament. “We are very afraid that in the coming days the CEOE will continue to impose its vetoes and will intensify its conditions to reduce the scope of the labor reform,” he added.

Más País, through Íñigo Errejón, agreed on the adjective “decaffeinated” to describe the known content of the decree, for which he urged the Executive to strengthen ties with its allies so as “not to miss a historic opportunity.”

PSOE and United We can get down to work

It took three days, even despite being Christmas Eve and Christmas, for the coalition partners to verify that the usual broad parliamentary support is not assured. It is not before a star measure: the new labor framework.

The PSOE spokesman, Felipe Sicilia, has limited himself to making an appeal to parliamentary allies, while Pablo Echenique, from United we can, has begun to probe these groups. The two government formations are playing a lot of political capital in the labor reform, although the operation may be more important for United We Can because of its foreseeable candidate in the next general elections, Yolanda Diaz, is Minister of Labor.

As the sources of the socialist parliamentary leadership indicate, the picture now seems dark, but as the days go by, it will become light and clear. there will surely be an agreement. This Tuesday, in Congress, they will remember that Sánchez’s first and second budgets have been approved with 188 votes in favor.