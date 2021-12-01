12/01/2021 at 7:41 PM CET

Gabriel Ubieto

The Government, employers and unions have approached positions to reform and tackle the temporality in the Spanish labor market. The entente is by no means closed, but after Wednesday’s meeting the parties are closer than before. After on Tuesday the CEOE presented its counterproposal in which it amended the proposals of the Government to limit the temporality, the Executive and the social agents have agreed to work on a new proposal, which will eliminate the maximum percentages of eventuals according to the size of the company, in exchange for a temporary contract for more limited production peaks; as confirmed by various sources of social dialogue.

The Government’s proposal to put an end to the eventuality has been mutating in recent weeks. The first serve proposal was to establish a percentage 15% maximum for all sectors. Then, after the opposition of the bosses, the misgivings of the unions and an internal struggle in the coalition, the Executive turned its proposal to maximum limits according to company size and sectors. These varied between 4% for large companies, 8% for large companies SMEs or one, two or three contracts maximum for micro and small companies. This second proposal has finally also been dropped and the Executive’s negotiators are preparing a new one that, presumably, will be debated at the meeting next Tuesday, December 7.

Entrepreneurs have never liked setting maximum contingency ceilings, despite the fact that initially the formula arose from his proposal. Neither did the unions, since they considered that establishing a specific number could give legitimacy to companies not to exceed it, but a percentage of possible fraud. There was a shared fear that certain fixed limits could generate rigid contracting situations that companies will solve by making black contracts.

Back with causality

The causality It is the way in which the Government, the employers and the unions direct the negotiation to limit the eventuality. The counterproposal of the employers amplified the reasons why a company could register a temporary contract, something that was rejected outright by the unions and went in the opposite line that the Ministry of Labor has defended in recent months.

The latest government proposal incorporated two types of temporary contracts. On the one hand, the replacement ones, to cover low or leave of absence. That they could not be longer than one year in duration. And, on the other, a shorter format to cover production peaks and that could not last more than three months. Here the unions demand the Executive to reformulate its proposal, since they consider that three months is too much. And, in turn, they require you to better define a limitation on them, in the sense that a person may not have more than a certain number of this type of contracts per year.

East “contract for occasional tasks& rdquor; seeks to give an outlet to those peaks of work that companies may have at specific times, such as a bar for town festivals. The parties last a few days, they are once a year and the employer needs a considerable reinforcement of personnel (which can double the workforce). Given this, it is not going to resort to the figure of the discontinuous fixed and a temporary limit could make it difficult for it to hire all the staff it needs for a few days a year.

In this logic, the social agents have asked the Government to translate into a new document a reformulation of that contract for occasional tasks and present it to them shortly. It could be this next Friday, when the parties meet again, or, more likely, next Tuesday, when the meeting on labor reform will be held again.